October 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

Photo: YouTube

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Dorian Michael Gray has been charged with attempted murder and several other offenses in connection with an alleged attack on seven people in West Hollywood, including a valet attendant at Barney’s Beanery.

Gray, 28, allegedly attempted to kill Efrain Zarazua, a valet working outside the restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard, during a series of random assaults on Sept. 14. Six additional people were also reportedly assaulted in a span of about 10 minutes along Santa Monica Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

“This senseless and brutal attack has shaken the West Hollywood community, and our hearts go out to Mr. Zarazua and the other victims,” Gascón said. “We will fully pursue justice and work diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable. Our Bureau of Victim Services is available to offer trauma-informed services to Mr. Zarazua and other victims as they cope with the aftermath of this crime.”

Gray faces multiple charges, including one count of attempted murder-willful, deliberate, and premeditated; one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon; two felony counts of aggravated mayhem; two misdemeanor counts of battery; one felony count of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury; and two felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors allege Gray inflicted serious bodily harm on the victims and acted with “a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.” They also allege he used a weapon during the assaults. Gray was arraigned on Oct. 24 and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3,255,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Airport Courthouse.

If convicted on all charges, Gray could face a life sentence in state prison. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

Photo: Sony
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Venom: The Last Dance

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Venom: The Last Dance was very enjoyable and kind of sweet for a movie where a monster...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Police Arrest Woman Who Attacked Victim with a Metal Pole in Culver City

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Suspect in Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon Fled the Scene the Culver City Police Department announced on Monday that...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Projects Win Big at L.A. Business Council’s 54th Annual Architectural Awards

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Four Local Building Projects Honored for Architectural Excellence and Community Impact The Los Angeles Business Council’s 54 Annual Architectural Awards...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Opens 122 Vote Centers for 2024 Election, with Drop-Off, Quick Check-In Options

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Vote Centers Open Daily for In-Person Voting or Ballot Drop-Off, With Interactive Tools Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C....
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @culvercitywlanews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Metro Staff Recommends Withdrawing $434K from Culver City’s MOVE Grant Funding

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Culver City’s Move to Remove Protected Bike Lanes Might Have a Cost In an update to Measure M Metro Active...

Photo: Official
News

Ivy Station Hosts Spooktacular Saturday Halloween Event for Families This Weekend

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Enjoy Free Halloween Crafts, Trick-Or-Treating, and Story Time in Culver City Families are invited to Ivy Station in Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at the Drive-Thru Event Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to safely dispose of...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café  Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this...
News, Video

(Video) Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Maybe they wanted some tasty bagels at New York Bagel Co? Probably! @culvercitywlanews Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood. Maybe...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR