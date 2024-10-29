Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Dorian Michael Gray has been charged with attempted murder and several other offenses in connection with an alleged attack on seven people in West Hollywood, including a valet attendant at Barney’s Beanery.

Gray, 28, allegedly attempted to kill Efrain Zarazua, a valet working outside the restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard, during a series of random assaults on Sept. 14. Six additional people were also reportedly assaulted in a span of about 10 minutes along Santa Monica Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

“This senseless and brutal attack has shaken the West Hollywood community, and our hearts go out to Mr. Zarazua and the other victims,” Gascón said. “We will fully pursue justice and work diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable. Our Bureau of Victim Services is available to offer trauma-informed services to Mr. Zarazua and other victims as they cope with the aftermath of this crime.”

Gray faces multiple charges, including one count of attempted murder-willful, deliberate, and premeditated; one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon; two felony counts of aggravated mayhem; two misdemeanor counts of battery; one felony count of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury; and two felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors allege Gray inflicted serious bodily harm on the victims and acted with “a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.” They also allege he used a weapon during the assaults. Gray was arraigned on Oct. 24 and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3,255,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Airport Courthouse.

If convicted on all charges, Gray could face a life sentence in state prison. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.