October 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’s unique 4 year college planning program prepares students for success in higher education and beyond. Join a community that prioritizes your child’s future. More information and event registration: www.vistamarschool.org/admissions

@culvercitywlanews

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’s unique 4 year college planning program prepares students for success in higher education and beyond. Join a community that prioritizes your child's future. More information and event registration: www.vistamarschool.org/admissions

♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Sony
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Venom: The Last Dance

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Venom: The Last Dance was very enjoyable and kind of sweet for a movie where a monster...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Police Arrest Woman Who Attacked Victim with a Metal Pole in Culver City

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Suspect in Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon Fled the Scene the Culver City Police Department announced on Monday that...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Projects Win Big at L.A. Business Council’s 54th Annual Architectural Awards

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Four Local Building Projects Honored for Architectural Excellence and Community Impact The Los Angeles Business Council’s 54 Annual Architectural Awards...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Opens 122 Vote Centers for 2024 Election, with Drop-Off, Quick Check-In Options

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Vote Centers Open Daily for In-Person Voting or Ballot Drop-Off, With Interactive Tools Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C....
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @culvercitywlanews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Metro Staff Recommends Withdrawing $434K from Culver City’s MOVE Grant Funding

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Culver City’s Move to Remove Protected Bike Lanes Might Have a Cost In an update to Measure M Metro Active...

Photo: Official
News

Ivy Station Hosts Spooktacular Saturday Halloween Event for Families This Weekend

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Enjoy Free Halloween Crafts, Trick-Or-Treating, and Story Time in Culver City Families are invited to Ivy Station in Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at the Drive-Thru Event Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to safely dispose of...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café  Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this...
News, Video

(Video) Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Maybe they wanted some tasty bagels at New York Bagel Co? Probably! @culvercitywlanews Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood. Maybe...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR