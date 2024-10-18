October 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com

@culvercitywlanews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
Film Review: The Shadow Strays [Toronto Film Festival]

October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Indonesian action Timo Tjahjanto has reached new heights with his latest opus, The Shadow Strays. You can...

Photo: YouTube
Menendez Family Rallies in Los Angeles, Launches “Justice for Erik and Lyle” Campaign

October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024

Relatives Urge Public Support as Brothers Seek Re-Sentencing Based on Abuse Evidence Nearly two dozen family members of Erik and...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Los Angeles Archdiocese Reaches $880 Million Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Claims

October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024

Settlement Addresses Over 1,300 Cases Filed After California Bill AB-218’s Passage A settlement agreement in principle has been reached between...

Photo: Official
Chef Tony Messina to Host Exclusive Pop-Up at Sushi Roku Santa Monica This Weekend

October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024

Unique Fusion of Modern Sashimi and Street Food From the James Beard Award Winner Sushi Roku in Santa Monica will...

Photo: Bacio di Latte
Bacio di Latte Opens New Marina del Rey Location with Free Gelato Day on October 17

October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024

Celebrate With Complimentary Scoops and a Donation-Matching Event Bacio di Latte, the popular Italian gelato chain, is expanding its presence...

Photo Credit: Instagram Equator Coffee
Halloween Fun and Flavorful Coffee and Beer Tastings Await at Ivy Station This Week

October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024

Don’t Miss the Spooktacular Soirée, Pour Over Coffee, Plus Kölsch Service  The Ivy Station, located at 8840 National Boulevard, has...

Photo: Sogno Toscano
Sogno Toscano Celebrates Grand Opening at The Grove in LA Expanding With Another Restaurant in LA

October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024

Enjoy Handcrafted Cocktails, Italian Cuisine, and One of La’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches Sogno Toscano officially opened its latest location at...

Photo: Instagram Cassia
Cassia and Rustic Canyon Host Collaborative Dinners to Benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation

October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024

This Weekend Creative Teams of Chefs Will Spice Up Santa Monica For One Night Only Two of Santa Monica’s favorite...

Photo: IMDB
Francesca Eastwood Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence in Beverly Hills

October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024

Actress and Daughter of Clint Eastwood Arrested After a Domestic Dispute  Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Clint...
(Video) Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist HoSo Terra Toma at the Grove

October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024

Smile 2 will start terrifying audiences on Friday, October 18. @SmileMovie @culvercitywlanews Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist...

Photo Credit: IMDB
AFI Fest 2024: Horror Films to Take Center Stage During the Four-Day Festival

October 15, 2024

October 15, 2024

Supernatural Thrillers, Psychological Horrors, and Dark Comedies at AFI AFI Fest 2024, presented by Canva, returns to Hollywood from October...

Photo Credit: Culver City Fire Department Facebook
Fire at 405 Freeway, Water Main Break Closes Southbound Sepulveda Lanes in Culver City

October 15, 2024

October 15, 2024

Crews Work to Resolve Incidents Including a Water Main Break Near Westfield Mall Two road closures occurred in Culver City...

Photo: Instagram: CD4LosAngeles
Los Angeles City Council Votes to Officially Recognize National Coming Out Day

October 15, 2024

October 15, 2024

The County Supervisors of Los Angeles Recognize the Day Earlier in the Week  The Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: Official
LA Residents Invited to Virtual Wildlife Safety Session Hosted by LA Animal Services

October 15, 2024

October 15, 2024

Interactive Webinar to Offer Tips on Coexisting with Coyotes and Mountain Lions Los Angeles residents who are concerned about the...

Photo: IMDB
Double Feature of The Thing and Halloween to Close Screamfest 2024, Honoring Dean Cundey

October 14, 2024

October 14, 2024

Dean Cundey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award From Director John Carpenter The 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival is set...

