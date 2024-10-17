Los Angeles Archdiocese Reaches $880 Million Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Claims

Settlement Addresses Over 1,300 Cases Filed After California Bill AB-218’s Passage

A settlement agreement in principle has been reached between the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and plaintiffs representing 1,353 childhood sexual abuse claims, totaling $880 million. The settlement, announced by the Plaintiffs’ Liaison Committee and Archdiocese counsel Kirk Dillman, comes after California Assembly Bill 218 (AB 218) opened a three-year window allowing survivors to file civil claims for past sexual abuse involving minors.

The Plaintiffs’ Liaison Committee released a statement acknowledging the strength of the survivors who came forward: “While no amount of money can replace what was taken from these 1,353 brave individuals, there is justice in accountability. We are grateful to the survivors who stepped forward to protect future generations and appreciate the Archdiocese’s acknowledgment of its failures. We remain hopeful that the Archdiocese will continue to prevent future abuses.”

The mediation process, overseen by retired Judge Daniel J. Buckley, began in the fall of 2023, following the AB 218 revival period. The goal was to reach a resolution that would provide compensation for survivors while enabling the Archdiocese to continue its ministries.

In a statement, Archdiocese counsel Kirk Dillman expressed gratitude for the efforts of Judge Buckley and others involved in reaching the agreement. “The Archdiocese apologizes for the harm caused by individuals within the Church that contributed to the pain endured by survivors,” he said.

The settlement terms will now be reviewed by the plaintiffs’ counsel to ensure necessary approvals. Once approved, plaintiffs will engage in a separate process to determine the distribution of funds, independent of the Archdiocese.

As part of the settlement, the Archdiocese will update its list of released clergy files to include additional information from the AB 218 claims. The settlement funds will come from the Archdiocese’s reserves, investments, bank financing, and contributions from various religious orders and other defendants involved in the litigation. This agreement follows a prior settlement in 2007 when the Archdiocese paid $660 million to resolve over 500 abuse claims.