Chef Tony Messina to Host Exclusive Pop-Up at Sushi Roku Santa Monica This Weekend

Unique Fusion of Modern Sashimi and Street Food From the James Beard Award Winner

Sushi Roku in Santa Monica will host a special pop-up event featuring 2019 James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Messina from October 17-19. Known for his innovative approach to Japanese cuisine, Chef Messina will present a fusion menu inspired by his time in Boston, blending modern sashimi with street food influences and premium ingredients.

Reservations can be made here. Saturday night seating is sold out.

The menu will feature a range of standout dishes, including beef carpaccio with shellfish vinegar and black garlic tare, chicken liver toast on milk bread with strawberry and smoked onion, and lobster skewers paired with rosé butter and roasted tomato.

A highlight for seafood lovers will be the whole grilled branzino served with shrimp cracker pangrattato. Dessert will round out the experience with an aerated miso cheesecake, complemented by apple, dulce de leche, and ras el hanout.

Reservations are encouraged for this exclusive dining experience, which promises to showcase Chef Messina’s mastery of flavor and technique.