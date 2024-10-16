Sogno Toscano Celebrates Grand Opening at The Grove in LA Expanding With Another Restaurant in LA

Enjoy Handcrafted Cocktails, Italian Cuisine, and One of La’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Sogno Toscano officially opened its latest location at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday, October 14. The Tuscan-inspired venue, known for its authentic Italian grocery offerings, has expanded with a new restaurant, cocktail, and espresso bar.

Diners are invited to stop by for lunch between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to enjoy a wide variety of Italian dishes and a brand-new cocktail menu, carefully crafted by the restaurant’s bartenders. Sogno Toscano aims to provide a relaxing experience for those looking to unwind after a shopping trip or begin a fun afternoon with its signature Tuscan ambiance.

One particularly unique part of the espresso bar’s service is that they serve coffee beverages in wine glasses to add that extra bit of elegance.

The restaurant is also gaining recognition for serving one of Los Angeles’ best breakfast sandwiches, further enhancing its appeal. With an emphasis on high-quality ingredients and authentic Italian hospitality and cooking, it is sure to be a hit at the Grove.

Sogno Toscano is located at 189 The Grove Drive, Unit #H2, Los Angeles.