(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com

@culvercitywlanews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort #hotel #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
Photo: Bike Culver City
News

Bike Culver City to Hold Vigil and March to Demand Safer Streets After Local Death

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Vigil and March Set for October 14 to Call for Safer Roads Culver City residents will gather at the intersection...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles City Controller Warns of Financial Crisis as Liability Payouts Exceed Budget

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Liability Claims Surpassed the City’s Annual Budget by $10 Million Three Months into 2024 Kenneth Mejia, the Los Angeles City...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Culver City MOVE Project Update on Completed Work, Next Phase Begins October 14

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Crews Continue Work on Pavement Markings, Signage Replacement, and Bus Detours Culver City has issued an update on the work...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: Twitter
News

Altercation Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant Results in Social Media Misinformation

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Porta Via Clarifies Details of the Incident, Condemning Violence and Harassment After a video of an incident in April went...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver of Stolen Truck Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending in Culver City

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Suspect Drives Recklessly, Hitting Cars and Damaging Property A suspect driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck was arrested by The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Culver City Invites Community Feedback on Artist Laureate Program

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Residents Are Encouraged To Share Their Thoughts with the City  The City of Culver City is inviting residents to provide...

Photo: Getty Museum
News

The Getty Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Family Event Focused on Native Cultures

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Workshops, Performances, Tours Highlight Southern California’s Indigenous Traditions In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Getty Center will host its...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Socalo’s Pork Belly Guacamole Supports Childhood Cancer Fight with Every Bite

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

A Portion of Proceeds Will Benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Socalo restaurant is extending its support for Alex’s Lemonade Stand...

Photo: Instagram: Lorenzo California
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lorenzo California Debuts SpongeBob-Inspired Krabby Patty Kollab for 25th Anniversary

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Beloved Beverly Hills Sandwich Shop Puts an Italian Twist on a Fan-Favorite  Lorenzo California, the sandwich shop in Beverly Hills...

Photo: Netflix
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Platform 2

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s follow up to his surprise hit of 2020, The Platform 2, is ready to shock audiences once again....

