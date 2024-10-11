­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

By Susan Payne

Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home styles that can be found in Los Angeles.

Many of those homes and styles are still loved and appreciated today in the 21st century. Home Front Build, an architecture, interior design and construction firm founded by Steve Pallrand, works to channel the energy of the original architects and adapt those homes for the way we live today without compromising history.

“Instead of remodeling the home and making it something it isn’t, it’s about cherishing the original intent of that period of design without being dominated by it, so thatwe can add air conditioning, solar panels, remodel the kitchen, all the modern conveniences but still live in a home that feels a part of that history and community,” Pallrand said.

Homes that were built in the early 1900s, for example, might not have been insulated well,have inefficient gas appliances, or have kitchens that were meant to cook in but not to cook while entertaining or doing homework, like we do now. Home Front Build prioritizes aesthetics and details that honor the home’s original design period, keeping those aesthetic concepts but modernizing them to be of use today.

“Rather than imposing new ideas on these older homes, it’s about letting the home speak for itself and let that guide the design, so that we’re combining contemporary ideas of comfort and livability with traditional values,” Pallrand said.

Rebuilding homes, reviving and refreshing them — rather than demolishing and building new — isHome Front Build’s specialty, but there is a sustainability factor that drives its mission: green design.

Green design is a philosophy that focuses on creating buildings that are environmentally friendly and sustainable and reducing environmental footprint. This can include things like using recycled materials, energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy sources.

Home Front Build searches for traditional buildings that are in the way of demo so that they can salvage and reuse the materials on future projects in order to reduce a building’s carbon footprint. The team designs holistically with the environment in mind, incorporating solar techniques, natural ventilation and efficient building materials with styles that fit your budget.

“It’s actually cheaper to use stronger, historic lumber than it is to buy new lumber, so that’s one way we are reducing our carbon footprint. People don’t necessarily think of traditional homes or existing homes as being sustainable and tend to demolish them, but we can adapt them, and be part of the solution for global warming,” Pallrand said. “We have a wide variety of solutions for green design, and we are budget-conscious when doing so.”

Knowing the code is an important part of the design for Pallrand and his team at Home Front Build. After meeting the house, the team will do a feasibility study to see what the city will allow.

“Building codes in California are very complex so when we meet you and the house, we don’t do anything until we know what is possible. It’s not about the perfect design, it’s about the perfect budget and we bring beautiful design together with a beautiful budget because those are two things you can’t separate.”

To learn more about Home Front Build and founder Steve Pallrand’s mission to revive historic homes in Los Angeles, visit HomeFrontBuild.com.