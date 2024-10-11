October 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Driver of Stolen Truck Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending in Culver City

Photo: YouTube

Suspect Drives Recklessly, Hitting Cars and Damaging Property

A suspect driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck was arrested by The Los Angeles Police Department following a dangerous high-speed chase that began near Exposition Park and ended in Culver City, where the individual surrendered to authorities as reported by Fox 11 News.

The suspect fled after police realized the truck he was driving was stolen and police began to pursue him. The driver narrowly missed a car driving by and collided with two police cars and a parked car before speeding onto the westbound 10 Freeway. After exiting the 10 Freeway in Culver City, the driver continued to evade police, driving over the sidewalk and crashing into a parked car, near the intersection of Cattaraugus Avenue and Jacob Street in an attempt to get away from police. 

The chase proceeded through Culver City at high speeds, with the suspect sometimes driving against traffic on Washington Boulevard. The pursuit concluded at Lucerne Avenue and Higuera Street, where the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and surrendered to officers.

Throughout the pursuit, the driver engaged in reckless behavior, damaging property, including Halloween decorations in front yards.

