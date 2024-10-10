The Getty Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Family Event Focused on Native Cultures

Workshops, Performances, Tours Highlight Southern California’s Indigenous Traditions

In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Getty Center will host its third annual family event, focusing on the rich Native American cultures of Southern California. This year’s theme highlights flora, with various activities that explore Indigenous perspectives on plants, both traditional and contemporary.

The event is free, but you must secure a ticket in advance in order to attend. You can get your tickets here.

Visitors can take part in a variety of hands-on workshops, such as experimenting with solar exposures through cyanotype art led by Metztli Projects or crafting a Tongva clapper stick with Gabrielino artist and musician Lazaro Arvizu Jr.

Live performances will include traditional dances and songs from the Wildhorse Native American Association. Musicians from Flower Songs (Xochi Cuicatl in Nahuatl) will also perform, blending Indigenous instruments, poetry, and the languages of Mesoamerica.

For those interested in Indigenous food traditions, a tasting menu inspired by the cookbook Cooking the Native Way will be available, featuring ingredients like cacao, chia seeds, maíz, and amaranth. Recipe cards will be provided for attendees to try at home.

The event will also feature films by Oglála Lakȟóta performance artist and composer Kite, screening throughout the day in the Museum Lecture Hall. Poetry readings will take place, with live performances by poets Solange Aguilar (Mescalero Apache, Yoeme, Kalinga, Kapampangan), Jessa Calderon (Tongva, Chumash, Yoeme), and Emily Clarke (Cahuilla).

Attendees can join garden tours led by Andrea Jimenez (Chichimeca, Maya) of Herb Club LA to learn about California’s native plants. A plant guide illustrated by Tongva artist Weshoyot Alvitre will be available to help visitors navigate the Getty gardens and learn about the importance of white sage (Salvia apiana), known as Kasili in Tongva.

Several local organizations, including LA Skins Fest, the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians-Gabrielino/Tongva, and United American Indian Involvement (UAII), will be present to share information about their work in the community.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with creative stations for drop-in participation. Performances, tours, and films will run throughout the day, culminating in the event’s conclusion at 4 p.m