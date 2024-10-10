Culver City Invites Community Feedback on Artist Laureate Program

Residents Are Encouraged To Share Their Thoughts with the City

The City of Culver City is inviting residents to provide feedback on its Artist Laureate Program through an online survey. The input gathered will be used for research and informational purposes, with all responses reported anonymously.

Community members can access the survey form online here. The City of Culver City expresses gratitude to participants for helping strengthen the Artist Laureate Program.

The Artist Laureate Program is a partnership between Culver City, the City Council, the Cultural Affairs Commission, and the Culver City Arts Foundation. Funding for the program is supported by the city’s percent-for-art initiative and a grant from the Culver City Arts Foundation. The program selects an Artist Laureate from three artistic categories—fine and visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts—for a two-year term. The appointed artist serves as a cultural ambassador, advocating for the arts within the city while receiving recognition for their work.

The program has appointed two Artist Laureates since its launch in 2020, including Katy Krantz and Alexey Steele. From 2015 to 2019, Dr. Janet Cameron Hoult held the title of Honorary Artist Laureate for Poetry. This past April, Krantz debuted Dear Culver City…, a community-driven project now on display at City Hall. Involving over 1,000 participants, Krantz conducted more than 30 workshops, during which residents of all backgrounds created stamped ceramic tiles representing their thoughts on the city’s past, present, and future. The collected words were then turned into poems by seven local poets, further enriching the city’s cultural landscape.

You can watch the video of Culver City Artist Laureate Katy Krantz’s exhibit Dear Culver City here: