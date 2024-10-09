UCLA Students Report Being Drugged at Off-Campus Parties on Gayley Avenue

Symptoms Were Much Stronger Than the Affects of Alcohol or Marijuana

Two UCLA students reported incidents of being drugged while attending separate off-campus parties on Gayley Avenue last week, according to UCLA Police. Both students described experiencing symptoms that they did not believe were related to alcohol or marijuana.

The first incident occurred on October 3 when the student attended multiple parties along Gayley Avenue. The second incident took place on October 5 at a party on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue. In both cases, the students experienced symptoms soon after consuming drinks provided at the parties.

The second student sought medical treatment at an emergency room following the incident. No suspect descriptions have been provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

UCLA Police urge students to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. In case of an emergency, dial 911, or call the UCLA PD’s 24-hour line at 310-825-1491 for non-emergencies. Authorities also encourage reporting any suspicious activity to the police.