Culver City Schools Celebrate Pedestrian Safety Week with Activities for Students and Parents

Elementary Schools Host Safety Assemblies and Activities to Promote Walking and Cycling

In recognition of Pedestrian Safety Month, Culver City elementary schools are observing Pedestrian Safety Week from Oct. 7 to 11. Throughout the week, students will participate in activities to learn the essentials of safe walking and cycling. Each school will also host a Pedestrian Safety Assembly, with a different school participating each day.

The week’s activities include an “activity calendar” designed to encourage students to walk and bike more while driving less. Students who complete the calendar can redeem it for a free gift at the Culver CityBus location on the corner of Duquesne and Jefferson. The schedule for Pedestrian Safety Assemblies is as follows: El Rincon on Wednesday, Lin Howe on Thursday, and El Marino on Friday.

In addition to student-focused activities, parents are encouraged to participate by taking the “Pledge for Safer Streets.” The pledge asks parents to commit to walking and biking more, practicing safe cycling habits, and driving more safely, especially in school zones. You can take the pledge here.

Culver City’s Pedestrian Safety Week aligns with International Walk to School Day on Oct. 9, a global event promoting active transportation for students. Families are invited to participate in the “3-Block Challenge” to show their support for pedestrian safety.

Visit your school’s page for updates on walk-to-school events and maps recommending walk-to-school routes, bike routes, park and walk zones, and transit stops. We also recommend connecting with neighbors and school friends to form carpools whenever possible.

