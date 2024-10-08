Buzz into Bee Week at the Hammer Museum for Talks, Tastings, and Workshops

Celebrate the Importance of Native Bees With Expert-Led Events, Honey Tastings

The Hammer Museum is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host a series of events dedicated to bees, in conjunction with the Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice exhibition. This week-long program promises a deep dive into the world of native bees, featuring expert talks, honey tastings, and interactive workshops. Bee Week is about to begin.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the program kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with Microcosmos a mesmerizing documentary that delves into the hidden world of insects and other tiny creatures. With breathtaking cinematography, it reveals the intricacy of the lives of these microscopic beings, showcasing their daily struggles and triumphs. The stunning close-up footage of arthropods and gastropods captures the natural world from a new perspective.

Then the program continues with “A, Bee, Cs of Native Bees” at 2:00 p.m. Conservation photographer Krystle Hickman will guide attendees through the lives of California’s native bee species. With over 1,600 native species, Hickman will explore the essential role these pollinators play in sustaining native plants and crops.

Later that afternoon, Hickman will host a “Community Science Workshop” at 3:30 p.m., focusing on macro photography and the art of documenting backyard wildlife. Attendees will learn techniques for capturing bee activity and understanding buzz pollination.

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, beekeeper Joe O’Brien will offer insights into beekeeping, honey varieties, and native bees. O’Brien’s sessions are scheduled at various times throughout the week and weekend, providing ample opportunity for attendees to learn from his expertise.

The events are free to the public, and no tickets are required. Valet and self-parking options are available.