Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

Photo: Sam Cataranzo

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement

One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD) officers was the victim of an unprovoked assault with a knife on Saturday, October 5, according to a press release. The shocking incident occurred around 5:21 p.m. right in front of the police station.

The officer was gathering information from a resident regarding an unrelated call when he was confronted by a man in his 30s at the station’s entrance. According to the police, the officer asked the new arrival to wait while he finished speaking with the resident. Without warning, the man pulled out a knife and attacked the officer, slashing and stabbing him.

The officer immediately retreated, drawing his duty weapon as the assailant continued the attack. The officer moved around the corner of the building, where an officer-involved shooting occurred according to the press statement.

SMPD officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is handling the case, and the Santa Monica Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure proper procedures are followed. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427, who is available 24 hours a day.

The SMPD posted a social media update on Sunday about the officer’s condition, “We are pleased to announce that our officer has been released from the hospital and is now home, focusing on recovery. We are all grateful for his dedication to protecting our community and will do everything we can to help him and his family through the hard work of recovering from this attack.

“This has been a challenging time, but the unwavering support from our residents has reminded us of the strength in unity. Our community thrives when we come together, and your encouragement has been a crucial part of the healing process. As we continue to support each other, we reaffirm our commitment to working hand-in-hand for a safer and stronger neighborhood. Together, we are more than a community—we are a team. Thank you for standing with us.”

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock also released a statement via video on social media on Sunday, in which he said, “One of Santa Monica’s finest was placed in an untenable position Saturday afternoon in front of our public safety facility. Our veteran police officer was attacked and stabbed repeatedly in front of the city’s symbol of commitment to our communal safety. Our officer had to defend himself against an attacker who would not heed repeated commands to stop his attack. My thoughts and prayers go out to our officer, his family, and our entire police department for his speedy recovery.”

Brock added, “This tragic incident demonstrates the repeated calls by the residents of Santa Monica for an urgent commitment by all city leaders to prioritize the safety of all our residents and visitors, no matter their age. From our children to our seniors, ALL of us deserve safe streets in Santa Monica. We cannot continue to tolerate the lack of lawlessness caused by mental illness, drug abuse, and the lack of penalties in our county that continue to raise justifiable fear among the good residents of our city. This has to STOP, NOW!”

