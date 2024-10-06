DUI Arrest Made After Friday Night Traffic Stop in Culver City, Police Urge Caution

Driver Arrested on Sepulveda Boulevard Following a Traffic Violation

Culver City Police officers arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Sepulveda Boulevard Friday night, according to the Culver City Police Department.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle for a hazardous moving violation. Upon stopping in a nearby parking lot, the driver showed signs of intoxication. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and subsequently arrested the driver. The individual was booked into the Culver City Jail, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Authorities to the opportunity to remind the public to stay off the roads if impaired by alcohol, drugs, medication, or even fatigue. Drivers are encouraged to use a designated driver, rideshare services, or public transportation to ensure safety. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can cause impairments similar to the legal levels of alcohol intoxication.

“We all share the road and have a responsibility to keep our streets safe,” police said in a statement.