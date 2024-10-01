October 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Stolen Warhol Artwork in Beverly Hills Auction House

Photo One Featured Image Image Source: Federal Plea Agreement

The Warhol Print Was Originally Sold by a West Hollywood Gallery 

Brian Alec Light, 58, of Hudson, Ohio, is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to a federal charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods for his role in attempting to sell a stolen Andy Warhol print. His initial federal court appearance is scheduled for October 28.

According to his plea agreement, the stolen artwork is a Warhol trial proof depicting former Soviet Union leader Vladimir Lenin, one of only 46 made. The print, numbered 44 of 46, was taken from a Los Angeles County home in early 2021. The victim promptly reported the theft to law enforcement and to the West Hollywood gallery that originally sold the piece.

Days after the theft, the stolen Warhol print was sold to a pawnshop. The shop’s owner then contacted Light, who knew the artwork was stolen, to assist in selling it. Light arranged for the print to be sent to an auction house for sale. He instructed the pawnshop owner to deliver the artwork to the Beverly Hills auction house, which then shipped it to Dallas for inspection and inclusion in a 2021 auction.

However, when an auction house employee in Dallas reached out to the original gallery for its opinion, the gallery immediately recognized the print as stolen. The gallery notified both the auction house and the FBI.

When questioned by the FBI, Light lied about his involvement and produced a fake receipt, claiming he had purchased the artwork before it was stolen.

Upon pleading guilty, Light faces up to 10 years in federal prison. As part of his plea agreement, he will forfeit the stolen Warhol print, which was recovered by law enforcement.

The FBI’s Art Crime Team is handling the investigation.

