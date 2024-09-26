Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards

L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan announced the launch of free, walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine events at seven jointly operated Community Resource Centers throughout Los Angeles County. The vaccine event will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Resource Center in West L.A., located at 11173 W. Pico Boulevard.

The event will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to attendees. Those who receive a vaccine at the events will also receive a $20 grocery gift card, while supplies last. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the Community Resource Centers have offered free vaccines to local communities.

Flu vaccines will be available to individuals aged 3 and older, including a special formulation for those aged 65 and older. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to people aged 12 and up. In addition to vaccines, attendees aged 18 and older can receive free blood sugar and blood pressure screenings.

“For the past five years, we’ve provided about 10,400 vaccines at our Community Resource Centers as part of our goal of offering preventative health measures to members and the broader community,” said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. “These vaccine events are a great example of how our Centers are achieving that goal for the benefit of all Angelenos.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2022-2023 flu season, more than 360,000 Americans were hospitalized due to influenza-related illnesses. Data shows that vaccinated individuals were 40 to 70% less likely to be hospitalized.

“Getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccines this season is crucial for protecting yourself and those around you from serious illness,” said John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care. “As we approach the winter months, when respiratory viruses are more prevalent, it’s more important than ever to be proactive. And with cases on the rise, now is the time to strengthen our community’s health by ensuring everyone is vaccinated, helping to reduce the strain on our healthcare system and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

While flu and COVID-19 vaccinations offer protection for everyone, they are especially important for children and older adults. According to the CDC, unvaccinated children represented nearly 90% of flu-related pediatric deaths during the 2023-2024 flu season. The CDC has also warned that individuals ages 65 and older are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. That age group accounts for 70 to 85% of flu-related deaths and 50 to 70% of flu-related hospitalizations.



To learn more about the Community Resource Centers and the classes, programs and services that promote overall health and well-being, visit CommunityResourceCenterLA.org.