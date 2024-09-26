Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect

A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver City police, alerted by an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR), stopped a stolen vehicle near Washington Boulevard and found a loaded ghost gun inside.

The ALPR notification indicated that the vehicle, stolen from a neighboring area, was in the vicinity of Jefferson Boulevard and Slauson Avenue around 11:25 p.m. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Washington Boulevard, where the suspect was apprehended.

In addition to the ghost gun and ammunition found in the vehicle, officers recovered a wallet belonging to another individual. The suspect is now facing multiple charges, and the stolen vehicle and wallet will be returned to their rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing.