Santa Monica Brew Works celebrates 10 years as city’s first and only craft Brewery (EST.2014)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Santa Monica, CA – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only locally owned craft brewery on LA’s Westside, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary! From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, SMBW invites the community to join in the festivities at their award-winning Tasting Room and Beer Garden, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue.

To commemorate this milestone, SMBW will offer 10% off all draft beer purchases throughout the weekend. Restaurant partner Emmy Squared Pizza will match the 10% off discount for dine-in orders. The brewery will also feature a pair of exclusive, limited-edition anniversary beer releases: Hang 10 Hazy IPA and Magic Hour IPA. Both will be available on draft and in 4-packs (16 oz cans) to-go. Starting Saturday 9/28, buy a pint of either anniversary IPA and ‘keep-the-glass’ as a commemorative a keepsake (while supplies last). Attendees can also purchase NEW limited-edition anniversary merchandise and ‘shop the vault’ for throwback items at clearance prices. Patrons can expect more fun activities happening on-site and possibly even a surprise or two!

Anniversary Beer Releases:

Hang 10, Hazy IPA (7.0% ABV)

Dive into a wave of righteous flavor! Hang 10 Hazy IPA is crafted with a killer blend of hyper-lush hops. Juicy swells of tropical aromas collide with a succulent surge of pineapple, passionfruit, and vibrant tangerine. It’s paradise in a pint.

Magic Hour, Santa Monica-Style IPA (7.0% ABV)

Featuring Cashmere, Citra, and Wakatu hops, this snappy IPA offers a bright burst of citrus and sweet fruit flavors, balanced by floral and herbal notes. Soft on the palate yet pleasantly assertive, this brew is a harmonious hybrid that bridges style characteristics form both West Cost and New England style IPAs.

To complement the anniversary beers, Emmy Squared Pizza—the only West Coast location of the Brooklyn[1]born favorite—will offer a special California-inspired BBQ Chicken Pizza, perfectly pairing with SMBW’s “Beach Brewed” vibes.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support of our community,” said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our brewery, but also the amazing people who’ve been part of our story. We can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone who’s made these last 10 years so special.”

Since opening in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works has become a cornerstone of LA’s burgeoning craft beer scene, offering world-class hospitality and innovative brews that reflect the spirit of their coastal hometown. Over the past decade they’ve received many accolades, including being voted back-to-back “Best Local Craft Brewery” in Los Angeles Times ‘Best of the Southland’ contest, 2022 & 2023 (Region: Westside, Downtown, East Los Angeles).

Mark your calendars for a weekend full of fresh beer, good vibes, and celebration. A toast to a 10-years of great memories—and many more to come! For more information and updates follow @santamonicabrewworks on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information: Johnny Wardell [SMBW Marketing Director]

Email: johnny@santamonicabrewworks.com