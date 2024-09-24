September 25, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CAP UCLA to Host Multimedia Show on Life and Murder of Iranian Pop Icon

Photo: CAP UCLA

Javaad Alipoor Company’s Show Brings Political Mystery to the Stage

UCLA’s Center for Art and Performance (CAP UCLA) will host a two-night engagement of Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World, a multimedia production by the British-Iranian Javaad Alipoor Company. The performances are scheduled for September 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. at CAP UCLA’s The Nimoy.

The production explores the life and mysterious still unsolved murder of Iranian pop icon Fereydoun Farrokhzad, who was found dead in Germany just six months after performing to sold-out crowds. Blending elements of a play, documentary, and podcast, the show is set to live music and offers a technicolor deep dive into Farrokhzad’s story. It also examines how dissidents from the Global South continue to be targeted in the West, while critiquing the limitations of modern technology in a post-colonial world.

This show is the final installment in a trilogy by the Javaad Alipoor Company, exploring the intersections of technology, global politics, and fractured identities. Previous works from the trilogy have been praised for their innovative use of multimedia and their bold, thought-provoking content, positioning them at the forefront of contemporary theatre.

Audiences attending Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World will also have access to “Art in Action” activities before and after the performance. These include an artist’s bookshelf, a pop-up library with multimedia stations, and a Persian pop music map. A live DJ set will showcase hits from Iran’s psychedelic, garage rock, and funk scene of the 1960s and 70s.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit CAP UCLA’s website.

