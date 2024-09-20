September 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Hollywood Detectives Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Several Violent Assaults

Photo: LASD

Suspect Allegedly Committed Five Unprovoked Assaults on Santa Monica Boulevard

Detectives from the West Hollywood Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a series of assaults on Saturday night, September 14, 2024. The incidents, which occurred between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m., took place along the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. This is the same suspect who allegedly beat Barney’s Beanery valet Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua so viciously that he was taken to an ICU in critical condition. 

The suspect, described as a male Black adult, approximately 5’9” tall with a short beard, was shirtless at the time of the attacks and wearing a white hat and grey pants. Authorities believe he may be homeless.

One of the victims, a long-time parking valet at a local business, was punched in the face without provocation, causing him to lose consciousness after striking his head on the pavement. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim multiple times in the head and upper body before fleeing eastbound on foot along Santa Monica Boulevard.

In total, the suspect is believed to have committed five assaults within the short 20-minute window. Detectives are also seeking additional victims or witnesses who may have information about the incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Zeff at the West Hollywood Station at 310-358-4033. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the “P3 Tips” Mobile App, or visit the website at http://lacrimestoppers.org.

