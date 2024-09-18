Quick Bites: Deals, Specials and Celebrations at Local Restaurants on the Westside

Go Go Bird’s New Mid-Day Happy Hour, Sidecar Donuts Lets Fans Choose New Flavor

Go Go Bird, known for its Los Angeles-style fried chicken, has introduced a new mid-day happy hour special. Running Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m., the deal offers customers a choice of one of the restaurant’s classic chicken baskets paired with an Asahi beer for $20.

The promotion includes an order of tenders, wings, or a sandwich, along with a small serving of fries. Customers must be 21 or older to participate, and the offer is limited to one per person, per day. No substitutions are allowed.

Sidecar Donuts is giving customers the chance to vote for their favorite new flavor in a two-week tasting event. The donut shop will be testing two exclusive flavors, with the winning option making its way to the winter menu. The premium donut chain has locations in Culver City, Santa Monica, and the Fairfax District.

From Sept. 19 to 22, customers can try the Cookies & Creme flavor, followed by Salted Toffee from Sept. 26 to 29. To vote, participants simply need to like their preferred flavor’s post on Sidecar’s Instagram account. The post with the most likes by Sept. 30 will determine the new daily flavor. Customers can find the voting posts under the “Daily Flavor Showdown” highlight on Sidecar’s Instagram page.

Doña Tenchita, a beloved figure in Los Angeles’ culinary scene, has turned her mid-city backyard into a thriving Oaxacan restaurant, Comedor Tenchita, serving up authentic dishes rooted in tradition. From her meticulously prepared Mole Negro to her savory breakfast higaditos.

Open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant invites guests to enjoy traditional Oaxacan breakfasts featuring hot chocolate, coffee, and panes Oaxaqueños. Located at 2124 Cloverdale Ave., the restaurant can be reached at (323) 932-1560.

Doña Tenchita’s story is also featured in Episode 4 of PBS’s web series Rebel Kitchens, now streaming, which highlights her dedication to preserving indigenous culinary traditions.

Winston Pies is celebrating its 7th anniversary by offering a special deal for pie lovers: Buy six slices, get the seventh slice free. The offer is available in-store from Sept. 15-21, with the purchase or pre-order of six slices required to redeem the free slice. The promotion is limited to one per order.

As part of the celebration, Winston Pies is also bringing back fan-favorite pies throughout the week. If you’re unsure what to choose, the Classic Harvest Apple with fresh whipped cream is a popular pick. The pie shop has locations in West Hollywood, Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica.

Meteora, a renowned Los Angeles dining destination, has launched the next installment of its Guest Chef Series with a focus on Latin American gastronomy. This installment will feature Chef Rodolfo Guzmán of Boragó, one of Latin America’s most innovative culinary figures, for a collaborative, immersive dining event. The dining experience will take place on Wednesday, September 25 and there are a few reservation spots available.

Chef Guzmán, celebrated for his avant-garde approach to Chilean cuisine, will partner with Meteora’s Chef Jordan Kahn for a one-night-only event. The menu will highlight the unique flora and fauna of both Chile and California, blending their respective culinary traditions. Guzmán, who draws inspiration from Chile’s native Mapuche culture and works with over 200 local producers and foragers, has earned a reputation for creating dishes that reflect the country’s diverse ecosystems.

Boragó, located in Santiago, Chile, is ranked No. 9 on the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list and No. 29 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The event will take place on September 25 and is part of Meteora’s ongoing UT UNUM collaborative series, which seeks to unite master chefs from around the world for creative culinary experiences.