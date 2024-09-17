Fitness Influencer Critically Injured in Bel Air Shooting During Attempted Robbery

Four Suspects Remain at Large After Victim Was Shot Multiple Times

A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Friday afternoon in Bel Air, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. outside a home on Thurston Circle. Four suspects reportedly drove up to the victim and attempted to rob him, police said. It is unknown if the victim, identified by sources as fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar, refused to cooperate with the robbers.

“Four men approached the victim and demanded property,” LAPD Officer Terzes told KTLA. “One of the suspects produced a handgun and fired at the victim, striking him multiple times.”

Aguilar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit, according to a social media statement from those close to him. “Miguel sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the ICU,” the statement read. “We are confident in his ability to overcome this.” Friends and family have asked for privacy as Aguilar recovers and requested prayers and support during this difficult time.

The suspects fled the scene and remain at large. The LAPD is investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to contact authorities and do not have any suspects as of this time.