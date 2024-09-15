September 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect in the Sexual Assault of a 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested After CCPD Investigation

Photo: Facebook

Culver City, Laguna Beach Police Departments Collaborate to Capture Alleged Rapist

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has revealed that the suspect in a disturbing case they were investigating has been arrested by the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD). In a social media press statement, CCPD stated that their detectives had notified the LBPD of their investigation into alleged suspect Xavier Cabral under suspicion of a sex crime with a minor. 

LGPD has released a statement on their investigation which may have a larger impact on the Westside community. Although the crime was committed in Laguna, the suspect has used the internet to contact victims, potentially in other communities like Culver City, where the suspect was already under investigation. 

The statement from LGPD read, “On August 14, 2024, LBOD Detectives arrested Jonathan Xavier Cabral, age 24, of Fullerton, California, following an investigation into sexual assault and committing other lewd acts with a 14-year-old girl on July 27, 2024, detectives were notified of the incident by the Culver City Police Department, who were already investigating Cabral. Detectives from the Laguna Beach Police Department and Culver City Police Department immediately began investigating the incident, which was determined to have occurred in the City Of Laguna Beach. Detectives learned Cabral met the 14-year-old girl online, leading to the two meeting for sex and other lewd and lascivious acts. Cabral formally worked as a walk-on assistant track coach at Foothill High School, in unincorporated North Tustin.”

“LBPD detectives arrested Cabral at his home without incident. Cabral was charged with statutory rape, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, possession of child pornography, and numerous other charges related to the incident. He was released on $100,000 bail.

detectives believe there may be additional victims.”
The LBPD believes there may be more victims and urges anyone with information on Xavier Cabral to contact Detective Gutierrez at 949–715–0984. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Orange County Crime Stoppers” by dialing one – 855 – TIP – OCCS (1-855-487-6227), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple APP store, or by using the website http://occrimestoppers.org.

in News
