September 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

By Susan Payne

 Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles.

As a Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) school, Marymount’s core purpose is to educate and empower young women to live lives of consequence as ethical leaders with a global perspective and an unshakeable commitment to the common good. 

That global perspective is taking students worldwidein conjunction with the global network of RSHM schools — 22 schools in eight countries that share common values and vision.

“Marymount’s internationality and connection to the RSHM global community are differentiators for families. Our students are excited to connect with other students around the world in the classroom and through service learning programs,” said Dawn Regan, Interim Head of School.

“Our mission and 100-year history resonate with parents seeking an independent Catholic school education. They want their daughters to have a mission-centered education so, when they go on to college and beyond, they are well-positioned to make informed decisions that will be right for themselves, their communities, and the world.” Regan said.

With rich diversity and a sense of sisterhood across the community, the school’s innovative approach to teaching gives each student the opportunity to thrive, and the freedom to forge her path within the challenging college-preparatory curriculum. Marymount’s unique humanities and science offerings include STEAM courses for future designers, artists, coders, engineers, and more. The school’s robust curriculum also includes 22 advanced placement and 30 honors courses.

“The depth with which our faculty and staff know each student helps to ensure that all students feel valued, respected, and heard. These mentors are committed to seeing every student achieve her fullest potential and do great things for this world,” Regan said.

Additionally, Marymount provides students with summer internship opportunities, through which they work with extraordinary professionals in a variety of fields and careers outside of the classrooms. These internship opportunities foster personal, educational, and professional growth as students deepen and broaden their knowledge through real-life experiences.

Throughout its 100-year history, Marymount Sailors have worked hard, played smart, and shown resilience in athletics. The school has earned over 160 league championships and nine state championships in various sports. Each year, approximately 11% of graduating seniors go on to play at the collegiate level.

“While we are fortunate to have highly competitive teams, we are also proud that our athletic program is broad in scope and provides ample opportunities for students to learn a sport that may be new to them,” Regan said.

In a world where faith can sometimes divide, Marymount shapes thoughtful, compassionate leaders with a keen sense of responsibility for the common good. Approximately 60% of the student body is Catholic, and 40% enrich the school community from other faith traditions. The school’s student body is 345, drawing from63 zip codes throughout Los Angeles. 

For more information on the school, visit MHS-LA.org.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles #california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬...

Photo: Facebook
News

Brentwood, Palisades Charter, Beverly Hills, Hit the Field for Friday Night Football Games

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Westside High School Football: Where to Stream the Friday Night Showdowns High school football is back, and several Westside teams...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted ATM Armed Robbery on Green Valley Circle

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Suspect Charged With First-Degree Robbery After Armed Confrontation A woman suspected of attempting an armed robbery at an ATM in...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Biggest Lineup Yet, Featuring 82 Films Across Four Theaters

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

25 West Coast Premieres, 16 World Premieres, and Free Screenings Sponsored by Neon Beyond Fest, the annual celebration of genre...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Instagram: Eat Poltergeist
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Award-Winning Unique Eatery Poltergeist to Close Its Doors at the End of September

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Fans Have Until Sept. 29 to Experience Chef Diego Argoti’s Bold Creations By Dolores Quintana Two weeks after the PBS...

Photo: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Unveils New Fall Flavors For Los Angeles

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Fall Collection Includes Unexpected Autumn-Inspired Combinations Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has launched its new fall collection, now available both online...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica History Museum’s Annual Event Returns with Top Chefs and Performances

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Gala 2024: A Night of Storytelling, Comedy, and Cuisine for a Cause The Santa Monica History Museum’s annual Gala returns...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police to Conduct Training Exercise at Local Park on Wednesday

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Residents Warned of Increased Emergency Vehicle Presence, Loud Noises The Culver City Police Department has issued a warning about a...

Photo: Facebook and YouTube
News

Man Convicted of Murder By Jury in 2022 Stabbing Death of Brianna Kupfer

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Brutal Killing at Hancock Park Furniture A man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday for...

Photo: YouTube
News

California DOJ Clears Officers in Fatal Culver City Shooting of Unarmed Man

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Attorney General Bonta’s Report Concludes With No Criminal Charges California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report today regarding the...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Construction Halted on West LA Homeless Housing Project Amid Legal Challenge

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Business Owner Files Lawsuit Alleging City Violated State Law, Construction of a controversial homeless housing project in West Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News

Beetlejuice Experience Extends Run in Los Angeles Into Spooky Season 2024

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Due to Popular Demand, Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience Will Continue Due to high demand, the popular Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR