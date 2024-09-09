Ben Affleck, Despite Producing the Film, Was Notably Absent from Film Festival

Amazon MGM Studios held the world premiere of Unstoppable on Friday, September 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The event featured a red carpet gala, followed by a screening of the film and an exclusive afterparty at the Epoch Bar and Kitchen terrace.

Directed by William Goldenberg, Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale. The film’s producer and subject, Anthony Robles, a former wrestler and stunt double, also attended, along with writers Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman.

The film is the inspirational story of Anthony Robles, a college wrestler who faced adversity in his family life. Even though Robles only has won leg, he still won NCAA individual wrestling national championship in 2011.

Key figures behind the production were also in attendance, including producers Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Andrew Fraser, Gary Lewis, David Crockett, and Artist Equity executive producer Matt Damon. Special guest Judy Robles was also present for the occasion.

It was noted by many sources that even though Jennifer Lopez’s soon to be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, also produced the film through the production company that he and friend and creative partner Matt Damon founded, Artist Equity, Affleck did not appear at the film’s premiere. The ex-couple has also put their dream home in Beverly Hills on the market for sale.