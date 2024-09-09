September 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAX to Receive Nearly $40 Million in Federal Grants for Noise Mitigation and More

Photo: Getty Photos

Preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games Has Begun with Federal Funding

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is being granted nearly $40 million for noise mitigation, infrastructure upgrades, and the purchase of electric buses, White House officials announced.

In total, the federal funding given to LAX is $39.7 million Approximately $15.8 million will fund the purchase and installation of sound insulation equipment for 400 homes affected by airport noise, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Another $14 million will go toward LAX’s Airfield & Terminal Modernization Project (ATMP) and the Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program.

Finally, $9.9 million has been earmarked for the purchase of electric buses for the airport. 

The ATMP, a multi-billion-dollar initiative, focuses on upgrading LAX’s airfield, terminals, and access points in preparation for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The federal funds will help reconfigure taxiways and runways to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards and improve transportation access to and from the airport, according to the airport’s website.

Established in 2004, the VALE program helps airports meet state air-quality requirements under the Clean Air Act. The program allows airports to use improvement funds and passenger fees to finance low-emission vehicles, recharging stations, gate electrification, and other air-quality improvements.

