Adopt a Pet for Free During LA Animal Services’ Fee-Waived Event on Tuesday

LA Animal Services Offers Free Pet Adoptions At West Los Angeles Shelter

LA Animal Services is hosting a fee-waived adoption weekend across all six of its centers as part of the NBC and Telemundo Clear the Shelters event. The adoption event will take place on again on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all centers including the West Los Angeles Shelter which is located at 11361 West Pico Boulevard or you can call the center at (888) 452-7381

All pets adopted from LA Animal Services come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Adopters will also receive a Petco flyer with discounts to help with their new pet, as well as a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 in follow-up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption. Additionally, thanks to a donation from Chewy and Greater Good Charities, adopters will receive a free dog or cat bed while supplies last.

Dogs adopted during the event are also eligible for free training classes provided by Paws for Life K9 Rescue at their People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, California. For more information on training classes, contact info@pawsforlifecanine.org.To view animals available for adoption or foster care, visit LAAnimalServices.com.