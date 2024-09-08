Convicted Rapist Christopher Hubbart Granted Conditional Release, LA County to Decide Placement

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping 100 women, DA Opposes Release

Christopher Hubbart, a convicted rapist known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” has been granted conditional release from the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) by a Santa Clara County Superior Court decision, despite opposition from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. A hearing to determine his specific placement is scheduled for October.

Hubbert was born and raised in Los Angeles, which is part of the decision to return him to LA County. He has admitted to raping 100 women. Each time he has been arrested, he has reoffended and been returned to custody. He has committed additional crimes against women, including taking a woman hostage and allowed his ankle monitor battery to run low.

In March 2023, the Santa Clara Superior Court approved Hubbart’s conditional release, designating Los Angeles County as his domicile. The decision transfers the responsibility for his housing to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which will make the final decision on where Hubbart will live.

The DSH, in coordination with Liberty Healthcare, has been working to find appropriate housing for Hubbart. Current recommendations suggest placing him in the Antelope Valley, a decision that has sparked controversy.

“Continuing to release sexually violent predators into underserved communities like the Antelope Valley is both irresponsible and unjust,” said District Attorney Gascón. “Our deputy district attorneys will persist in opposing Mr. Hubbart’s placement in the Antelope Valley. We must demand that the judicial system serve the best interests of our communities and consider alternative locations.”

Hubbart was convicted in 1973, 1982, and 1990 for a series of rapes and sex crimes in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties. He was committed to the DSH in 2000 under the Sexually Violent Predator Act after the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office sought his civil commitment.

A hearing to determine Hubbart’s placement is set for October 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 113 at the Hollywood Courthouse.