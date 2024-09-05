Olympians to Join Pups Without Borders Adoption Event in Brentwood on Sept. 22

Meet Olympic Medalists and Adopt a Dog at the Barrington Circle Event
Pups Without Borders, a rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs, will hold a dog adoption event in Brentwood on Sept. 22, 2024. The event will occur at 11710 Barrington Circle, next to the Starbucks, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In a unique twist, the event will feature three Olympic athletes who will help promote the adoption drive: Anita Alvarez and Daniella Ramires, both silver medalists in artistic swimming, and Nick Atkin, who earned a bronze medal in fencing.
Several local businesses in the Barrington Circle area are supporting the event, which organizers hope will draw additional attention, thanks in part to the Olympians’ presence.
Starbucks will provide coffee for the event, which is great news. The event is being organized by a local Brentwood resident, a non-scripted TV producer, who has taken time to focus on animal rescue efforts.
For more information about the event or to adopt a dog, visit pupswithoutborders.org.