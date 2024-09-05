September 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Olympians to Join Pups Without Borders Adoption Event in Brentwood on Sept. 22

Photo: Official

Meet Olympic Medalists and Adopt a Dog at the Barrington Circle Event

Pups Without Borders, a rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs, will hold a dog adoption event in Brentwood on Sept. 22, 2024. The event will occur at 11710 Barrington Circle, next to the Starbucks, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a unique twist, the event will feature three Olympic athletes who will help promote the adoption drive: Anita Alvarez and Daniella Ramires, both silver medalists in artistic swimming, and Nick Atkin, who earned a bronze medal in fencing.

Several local businesses in the Barrington Circle area are supporting the event, which organizers hope will draw additional attention, thanks in part to the Olympians’ presence.

All Roads

Belwood Bakery & Café

Brentwood Print & More

Choice Contemporary

Cobblers Bench Shoe Repair

Contourology

Gloria S.

Jennifer Knits

Lucy Pet Food

Maria’s Italian Kitchen

Mario Salon

Pet Joy Boutique & Spa

The Yogurt Shoppe

Starbucks will provide coffee for the event, which is great news. The event is being organized by a local Brentwood resident, a non-scripted TV producer, who has taken time to focus on animal rescue efforts.

For more information about the event or to adopt a dog, visit pupswithoutborders.org.

