A Plus Tree LLC: Leading the Way in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

A Plus Tree is a tree care company committed tomaintaining the safety, beauty, and health of trees, all with a winning client experience.Founded in 2001 by the late Jeremy Tibbets, A Plus Tree has grown to be a trusted name in the industry. Our team of certified arborists and crews brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to each project. We are dedicated toserving our clients with love and respect, taking care of our urban forests, and preserving our precious environment.

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties. Our expert services include tree pruning and trimming, tree removals and planting, tree health care, wildfire prevention, and arborist consultation. Professional tree care improves tree health and safety,enhances property value and curb appeal, and reduces tree risks and liabilities.To assist clients with all their tree care needs, we offer both routine maintenanceand emergency response services.

All our practices strictly adhere to standards of tree care as set by the International Society of Arboriculture and the Tree Care Industry Association. We are fully licensed, insured, and certified, so rest assured that we provide quality service that comply with safety regulations. With over 20 years of experience, we tailor our services to match our clients’ needs while ensuring the health and safety of every tree we touch.

At A Plus Tree, our approach goes beyond mere tree trimming and removal. With a firm belief in innovation, we have pioneered the industry by creating our own cutting-edge technology, ArborPlus. A tree inventory and management software, ArborPlus allows our clients to access their properties’ detailed tree inventories, view and compare proposals, and check for job status – all from their fingertips. Continuously updated and improved, ArborPlus streamlines the tree management process and contributes to healthier, more sustainable urban environments.

Beyond providing professional tree care, A Plus Tree is also dedicated to community engagement and sustainability. We participate in local outreach and tree planting programs to educate the public on tree care and create greener, safer communities. Our commitment extends to reducing our carbon footprint through eco-friendly practices like recycling urban woodinto handcrafted furniture, mulch, and biochar.  Sustainability is central to all aspects of our operations so we can work towards a better tomorrow for our urban forests.

Choosing A Plus Tree means choosing a partner who prioritizes your needs and values the health of your trees and the safety of your property. With a reputation for exceptional service and a team that genuinely cares, we are dedicated to making tree care accessibleand reliable for all. Whether you need emergency services or multi-year tree management, you can trust A Plus Tree to get the job done right.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary assessment, visit us at www.aplustree.com.

Photo: Official
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director Tim Burton’s newest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is morbidly charming. I know this is heresy, but I...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Accepting Students for Back to School Season

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

For more info, go to https://www.schoolofrock.com @culvercitywlanews School of Rock has programs for Back to School season happening now #guitar...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Public Health Issues Beach Warning Amid Excessive Heat Warning In LA

September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024

Public Urged to Avoid Swimming at Multiple LA Beaches Due to High Bacterial Levels As the Los Angeles area grapples...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Olympians to Join Pups Without Borders Adoption Event in Brentwood on Sept. 22

September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024

Meet Olympic Medalists and Adopt a Dog at the Barrington Circle Event Pups Without Borders, a rescue organization dedicated to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Speaks Out About Viral Video Confrontation

September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024

A “Scam the Scammer” Video Was Recorded and Edited Selectively The Culver City Police Department issued a press release on...

Photo: Instagram: And Gather For Good
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Make Choice a Piece of Cake Fundraiser Combines Cake, Music, and Support for Reproductive Rights

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Enjoy Cake Masterpieces From Top Chefs, Drinks, and a Raffle on Sept. 8 On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.,...

Photo LA Food Bowl
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Times Announces Amazing Full Lineup for Food Bowl 2024 for Charity

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Three-Day Festival to Feature Tastings From Top Chefs and VIP Exclusive Bites The Los Angeles Times has announced the full...

Photo: Culver City City Council
News

Recap: City Council Approves General Plan 2045 During Latest City Council Meeting

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Zoning Code Updates Aim to Streamline Development and Increase Housing General Plan 2045, Zoning Code Updates Approved Five years in...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

James Darren, Star of Gidget, The Guns of Navarone, Beverly Hills 90210, Dies at 88

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Actor, Singer, and Director Passes Away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital James Darren, the actor and singer who first gained fame as...

Photo: Los Angeles Kids Book Festiva
News

2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival Returns to West Hollywood, Bringing Family Fun

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Annual Event Celebrates Children’s Literacy with Readings, Family Activities The 2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival will occur at...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California ISO Warns of Heatwave and Increased Power Demand During Excessive Heat Event

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

Potential for High Temperatures to Strain Grid, Flex Alerts May Be Issued The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is warning...
News

­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024

By Susan Payne Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring...
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...
News

Eating at Pacific Park on the Pier Just Got Even Tastier

September 3, 2024

September 3, 2024

In June this year, Santa Monica’s beloved oceanfront amusement park welcomed a brand-new eating experience to the Pier. “Snackville”, the...

