James Darren, Star of Gidget, The Guns of Navarone, Beverly Hills 90210, Dies at 88

Actor, Singer, and Director Passes Away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital

James Darren, the actor and singer who first gained fame as a teen idol in the 1950s with roles in movies like “Gidget,” died Monday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Darren’s son, Jim Moret, confirmed his father’s death, stating that Darren had been under treatment in the hospital’s cardiac unit. “He was a good man, very talented,” Moret said. “He was forever young.”

Darren’s career began with his breakout role as Moondoggie, the surfer love interest in the 1959 film “Gidget,” a part that made him a heartthrob for a generation of fans. He embraced the role throughout his life, maintaining a connection with his admirers.

He also worked in more serious film roles, such as The Guns of Navarone, where Darren co-starred with David Niven and Gregory Peck.

In the 1980s, Darren found success on television, becoming a regular on “T.J. Hooker” from 1983 to 1986. He later transitioned into directing, working on popular series such as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Melrose Place.”