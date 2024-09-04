September 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

James Darren, Star of Gidget, The Guns of Navarone, Beverly Hills 90210, Dies at 88

Photo: IMDB

Actor, Singer, and Director Passes Away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital

James Darren, the actor and singer who first gained fame as a teen idol in the 1950s with roles in movies like “Gidget,” died Monday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Darren’s son, Jim Moret, confirmed his father’s death, stating that Darren had been under treatment in the hospital’s cardiac unit. “He was a good man, very talented,” Moret said. “He was forever young.”

Darren’s career began with his breakout role as Moondoggie, the surfer love interest in the 1959 film “Gidget,” a part that made him a heartthrob for a generation of fans. He embraced the role throughout his life, maintaining a connection with his admirers.

He also worked in more serious film roles, such as The Guns of Navarone, where Darren co-starred with David Niven and Gregory Peck. 

In the 1980s, Darren found success on television, becoming a regular on “T.J. Hooker” from 1983 to 1986. He later transitioned into directing, working on popular series such as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Melrose Place.”

