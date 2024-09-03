September 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles as Temperatures Soar to 110 Degrees

Photo: NWS

Citywide Emergency Plan Activated; Cooling Centers and Safety Resources Available

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Los Angeles region, set to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and continue through 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Temperatures are expected to peak between 95 and 110 degrees, with the hottest days forecasted for Thursday and Friday. Warm overnight lows will offer little relief from the intense heat.

The warning covers all valleys, mountains, deserts, and inland coastal plains of Los Angeles County, including Downtown Los Angeles. Officials have cautioned that the extreme heat poses a significant risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, those without air conditioning, and people engaged in outdoor activities.

Anyone, especially the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors, is at high risk of dangerous heat illness. Further updates may issue heat advisories for the beach areas. The heat warning may be extended into Saturday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has activated a citywide emergency plan to protect residents. The Mayor’s Office of Public Safety coordinates with various city departments, including the Emergency Management Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP), to ensure readiness and resource availability during the heatwave.

Los Angeles has recreation centers and libraries with air conditioning for those who need to stay cool. For locations, check https://www.laparks.org/reccenter or https://www.lapl.org/branches

To help residents stay cool, the City’s Climate Emergency Mobilization Office has launched the “Cool Spots L.A.” app, which identifies cooling centers, public libraries, recreation centers, and other facilities offering relief from the heat. You can read more information here. Additionally, several augmented cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday, September 6, at various locations across the city. Residents are urged to take precautions by staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbors. 

  • Seek shade and refuge from the hot sun if you must be outside.
  • Stay hydrated and drink more water, especially if you drink coffee or soda.
  • Check in on and prepare your household, family, friends, pets, and workplace.
  • Limit exposure to direct sunlight between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, when the sun’s rays are strongest.
  • If you feel ill, tell someone immediately. Symptoms of dehydration and heat illness may include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, nausea, muscle cramps, headache, and vomiting.
  • Symptoms of heat stroke include:
    • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
    •  Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
    •  Fast, strong pulse
    •  Headache
    •  Dizziness
    •  Nausea
    •  Confusion
    •  Losing consciousness (passing out)
  • In the event of a heat stroke:
    • Call 911 right away – heat stroke is a medical emergency
    • Move the person to a cooler place
    • Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
    • Do not give the person anything to drink
  • Listen to your body, and remember that those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, etc., are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Please take extra precautions. 
  • Click here for more safety tips from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
  • Click here for safety tips in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Armenian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and more.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is working to reduce the risk of power outages in Los Angeles. LADWP will work around the clock to meet customer demand throughout the heat wave. LADWP electric trouble crews are fully staffed and ready to respond to power outages, should they occur. Additional crews are also on standby to assist as needed. 

In the event of a power outage: 

  • Report power outages at www.ladwp.com/outages or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397).
  • LADWP customers can sign up to receive outage alerts via text or email at www.ladwp.com/outagealert.
  • LADWP also shares updates on outage restoration progress to affected communities via  NextDoor.com.

In preparation for extreme heat, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services offers these tips to keep your animals safe:

  • Avoid walking pets during the warmest parts of the day (10:00 AM—4:00 PM), and if you must walk your pet, avoid hot surfaces.
  • Never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle. Even a slightly opened window can cause the car to overheat.
  • Give your pet extra water. Always make sure your pet has plenty of fresh water to drink. If your pet enjoys ice cubes, add them to their water dish.
  • Keep pets indoors (if possible) during hot weather, but if you keep them outside, ensure they have adequate shade to escape the sun and plenty of fresh water nearby.
  • Avoid hot surfaces. Touch the ground first before venturing out. If the surface is too hot to touch with your hand or bare feet, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

For more information about LA Animal Services and tips to keep pets and people safe, click here.

For more information on cooling centers, safety tips, and how to protect pets during the extreme heat, residents can visit the City of Los Angeles website or call 3-1-1.

in News
Related Posts
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...
News

Eating at Pacific Park on the Pier Just Got Even Tastier

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

In June this year, Santa Monica’s beloved oceanfront amusement park welcomed a brand-new eating experience to the Pier. “Snackville”, the...

Photo: Culver City Police
News

Attempted Daylight ATM Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Culver City

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Police Seek Information on Allegedly 60-Year-Old Female Suspect  Culver City police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday,...

Photo: YouTube
News

5-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion in Malibu Creek State Park, Now Recovering

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

Child Airlifted to Hospital After Father Fights Off Mountain Lion During Family Picnic On Sunday, a five-year-old boy was attacked...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Restaurateur Pleads Guilty to $4 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

Philip Camino Admits to Conspiracy, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison A Culver City restaurateur pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
News

Kehillat Israel is Back in Santa Monica for Upcoming High Holy Days

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

By Susan Payne Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist Congregation in the Pacific Palisades, is inviting Jewish families in Los Angeles to...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...

Photo Credit: LADA Vimeo
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Launches Hotline to Combat Residential Burglaries

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

New Initiative Aims to Support Victims, Allow Community Report Information The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has launched a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Stabbed In Culver City; Culver City Police Seek Suspect in Late Night Attack

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

Victim Found with Deep Wound; Authorities Ask Public for Information A man was found with a serious stab wound in...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef José Andrés to Open Zaytinya in Culver City, Bringing Mediterranean Flavors to L.A.’s Westside

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

James Beard Award-Winning Chef Restaurant Celebrates Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese Cuisines. World-renowned chef and global humanitarian José Andrés is bringing...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rebel Kitchens Premieres in Hollywood, Showcasing L.A.’s Most Unique Culinary Talent

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

New PBS Socal Series Dives Into the Passion and Perseverance of Trailblazing Chefs The new PBS Socal web series Rebel...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Covid-19 Vaccine Comes with $200 Price Tag at Pharmacies Amid Insurance Delays

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

With Federal Funding Ended, Most Major Insurers Are Not Covering the Vaccine  As an update, this reporter went to a...

Photo: LASD
News

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public Help in Identifying Purse Snatching Suspects

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

Suspects Targeted High-End Venues and Restaurants; Authorities Urge Vigilance Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are alerting the...

Photo: Paramount Pictures
News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Sonic and Friends Return to Face Shadow in New Trailer

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Sonic Goes Up Against a Powerful New Foe, With Keanu Reeves Joining the Cast  Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends...

Photo: YouTube
News

Angry Naked Man Causes Terror in Mid-Wilshire Neighborhood, Residents on Edge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Security Footage Captures a Homeless Man’s Disturbing Behavior  Residents of a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood are grappling with a troubling situation involving...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR