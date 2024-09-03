Attempted Daylight ATM Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Culver City

Police Seek Information on Allegedly 60-Year-Old Female Suspect

Culver City police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday, August 31, 2024, at an ATM on the 5800 block of Green Valley Circle. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 12:28 p.m. after being notified that the crime had occurred earlier at 11:18 a.m.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect approached the victim at the ATM and demanded money, threatening, “Put all the money inside the bag, or I’ll shoot.” The victim turned to see the suspect pointing a firearm at her. Fearing for her life, the victim fled into the bank, with the suspect briefly following before leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Black female, approximately 60 years old, with a medium build and reddish-orange curly hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a light blue tank top, shorts, and sunglasses and was carrying a purse or bag. The suspect was reportedly armed with a black firearm.

The Culver City Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Alternatively, tips can be provided to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.