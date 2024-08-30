Kehillat Israel is Back in Santa Monica for Upcoming High Holy Days

By Susan Payne

Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist Congregation in the Pacific Palisades, is inviting Jewish families in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming High Holy days.

A natural extension of the congregation’s permanent location in the Pacific Palisades, KI invites unaffiliated Jewish families from the West Side to join the celebrations of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, in Santa Monica.

During High Holy Days, KI also hosts a robust food drive, collecting enough food to fill an entire warehouse of the Westside Food Bank.

In Jewish culture, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are two of the holiest days of the year. This year, KI is celebrating at the Pacific Palisades location and the Barnum Hall at Santa Monica High School, the latter of which is opened to ticketed non-congregants.



Service details include the following at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA, 90405:

Erev Rosh Hashanah — October 2, 7:30 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah — October 3, 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre — October 11, 7:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur — October 12, 10 a.m. service; 4 p.m. Mincha; 4:30 p.m. guest speaker program; 5 p.m. Yizkor and 5:30 p.m. Ne’ilah

For these holidays, it’s important for Jewish people to gather and convene, even if they don’t regularly attend services throughout the year. Given the circumstances of the devastating Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and the antisemitism that has increased globally, gathering is especially important.

“People need more than ever to gather in places they feel safe and to be together, it’s been a really hard year. There’s been a lot of antisemitism across the country and on school campuses that has disrupted our sense of belonging, safety and security. But gathering gives us a sense that you’re not alone, our young people aren’t alone,” said Senior Rabbi Amy Bernstein.

On September 28 at 8 p.m., families are invited to celebrate Selichot and join the clergy under the stars at the Kehillat ­ Israel Courtyard for a night of introspection and care for the soul ahead of Holy Days.

High Holy Days on the Hill, celebrating Erev Rosh Hashanah will take place on October 2 at Founder’s Meadow at St. Matthew’s, 1031 Bienveneda Ave, Pacific Palisades, at 5 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own picnic for a family-friendly service. Additionally, families are invited to celebrate Tashlich, on October 3 at 5 p.m., at Will Rogers State Beach, for a bring-your-own picnic dinner and Shofar Blast at 5:30p.m.

While much is planned in celebrating the High Holy Days, KI is looking forward to welcoming anyone who wants to be part of a warm and dynamic spiritual Jewish community.

A list of services that will be livestreamed are detailed on that website. Links and technical support will be distributed via email and available on KI’s website leading up to the High Holy Days.

For more information on the food drives, ticketing, and services, visit https://www.ourki.org/hhd.