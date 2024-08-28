Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public Help in Identifying Purse Snatching Suspects

Suspects Targeted High-End Venues and Restaurants; Authorities Urge Vigilance

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are alerting the public about suspects involved in a series of purse-snatching incidents throughout Southern California. The individuals whose images have been released by authorities are known to target victims who leave their purses unattended in upscale restaurants, hotels, and convention centers.

The Sheriff’s Department urges the public to remain vigilant and never leave personal belongings unattended in public spaces. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Station immediately.

While no other details were included in the alert, since it was shared by the Malibu/Lost Hills LASD station, these thieves may likely be targeting people in the Malibu area. However, that doesn’t mean the thieves haven’t hit other affluent areas of the Westside.



For those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Additionally, tips can be submitted through the “P3 Tips” Mobile App, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting the website lacrimestoppers.org.