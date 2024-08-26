Three Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Bel-Air

Four-Vehicle Collision Causes Major Traffic Jam Near Mulholland Drive

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night following a four-vehicle collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in Bel-Air, which caused significant traffic disruptions. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near Mulholland Drive.

An adult female and an adult male were transported to the hospital by paramedic ambulance, while another adult female was taken with non-life-threatening injuries. The LAFD press release stated, “ A male child is being signed out on the scene and will not be transported.” While the press release does not say it, the child was likely unharmed while his parents and other family members were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. The crash closed several southbound lanes, leaving only one lane open and causing a massive traffic backup that stretched for miles.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.