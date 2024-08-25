August 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28

The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA last week are now officially available and will be accessible at pharmacies and through healthcare providers starting August 28. Individuals can schedule their vaccinations at various pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, where appointments are now open. The new vaccine will target the newest and most prevalent FLiRT variants, which are even more contagious than previous strains. 

You can schedule appointments at CVS here and at Walgreens here. The seasonal flu vaccine is also now available. The CDC recommends getting both vaccines and has stated that getting both shots on the same day is safe and convenient. The CDC strongly recommends that older people, school-aged children, pregnant people, and people with compromised immune systems and chronic diseases get immunized as soon as possible. 

Mandy Cohen, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said while stressing that it is vital to get both the Covid and flu vaccinations, “Head to head, flu and COVID, in terms of what is hospitalizing more folks and what is killing more folks, COVID continues to be a more dangerous virus.” in a press statement. 

If you do not have insurance, the CDC’s Bridge Access Program provides COVID-19 vaccines to adults who are either uninsured or whose insurance does not fully cover the cost of vaccination. This program is set to end in August 2024, making it crucial for eligible individuals to take advantage of the free vaccines while they are available. If possible, you should schedule an appointment before the end of August. 

Because of concerns with the rising Covid infections and deaths, beginning November 1, 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require hospitals and critical access hospitals (CAHs) to electronically report data related to flu, COVID-19, and RSV infections. This reporting will include information on confirmed infections and bed capacity, as the Secretary of Health and Human Services specified.

The CDC will use this data and other sources, such as wastewater, laboratory, and emergency department data, to monitor and inform the public about threats in their communities. The data will also support respiratory disease forecasting efforts. Through the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), the CDC will work with hospitals to provide training and technical assistance to meet these updated reporting requirements by this fall.

