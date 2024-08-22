August 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago

@culvercitywlanews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved to Culver City about a year ago #luggage #briefcase #bags #bag #fyp #losangeles #westla ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Pizzeria Nero, From Chef Jason Neroni, at Esters Wine Bar in Santa Monica

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

For one night only, Chef Jason Neroni’s Pizzeria Nero popped up at Esters Wine Bar with the chef in the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Discover the Chefs Redefining Food Culture in Rebel Kitchens of SoCal—Premieres with an Exclusive Screening Event at Neuehouse

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

PBS SoCal’s New Series Rebel Kitchens Explores LA’s Culinary Innovators A brand new web series from PBS SoCal, co-produced with...

Photo: The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season, Beating Starbucks to the Punch

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars Part II: Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte and Introduces New Fall Drinks

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

Seasonal Menu Launches August 22 with Returning Favorites and New Apple-Inspired Beverages. Starbucks is ushering in the fall season by...
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @culvercitywlanews Euromassage has reopened its...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Student Leader Appointed to California High School Democrats Cabinet

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Benicio Mora-Fattorini to Represent Culver City, Will Advocate at the State Level Benicio Mora-Fattorini, a prominent student leader from Culver...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, Ending Nearly Two-Year Marriage

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Lopez Submits Divorce Papers Without Legal Representation, There Was No Prenup Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...

Photo: Official
News

Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City with Live Music, Carnival Rides, Family Fun, and Free Admission

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Annual Summer Festival Set for August 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Park  Culver City’s beloved summer festival, Fiesta La Ballona, is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Drivers Face Continued Premium Increases in 2024 as Premiums Rise Nationwide

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Car Insurance Rates Surge by 15% in First Half of the Year California drivers face significant increases in car insurance...

Photo: YouTube
News

UC President Bans Campus Encampments and Masking Despite Free Speech Issues, Covid Wave

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Michael V. Drake Cites Safety Concerns While Ignoring Violent Counterprotests at UCLA In a letter to the University of California...

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Trump Rally in Beverly Hills Draws Supporters and a Surprise Visit from Kanye West

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Rapper Kanye West Makes Unplanned Appearance at Pro-Trump Event Another installment of the Trump Freedom Rally was held this weekend...

Photo: IMDB
News

Charges to Be Announced in Murder of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Supporters to Hold Press Conference Demanding Justice on Monday District Attorney Gascón will announce the charges against the suspects connected...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers New Bans to Combat Plastic Waste and Pollution

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Proposed Restrictions Target Specific Items to Protect Ballona Creek. The City of Culver City is considering a series of new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR