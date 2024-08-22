LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols on the Westside on Friday

Culver City and Westchester Have Been Pinpointed for DUI Stops This Weekend

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols on Friday, August 23, in an ongoing effort to combat impaired driving in the city. The checkpoints will be operational from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the following locations: Imperial Highway and Main Street, and Venice Boulevard and Culver Boulevard.

The LAPD selects checkpoint locations based on data indicating high incidences of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. The primary goal of these checkpoints is to enhance public safety by educating drivers on the dangers of driving under the influence (DUI) and by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

The LAPD emphasizes that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol. Prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can also affect driving abilities. Additionally, while medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

Drivers convicted of a first-time DUI offense can face severe consequences, including an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended driver’s license.

This enforcement program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.