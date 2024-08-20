Culver City Student Leader Appointed to California High School Democrats Cabinet

Benicio Mora-Fattorini to Represent Culver City, Will Advocate at the State Level

Benicio Mora-Fattorini, a prominent student leader from Culver City, has been appointed as Culver City’s representative to the California High School Democrats Cabinet. Triston Ezidore, Vice President of the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Board, made the announcement, praising Mora-Fattorini’s dedication to student advocacy and equity.

Mora-Fattorini has a strong track record of community leadership, having served as the CCUSD Student Board Member At-Large and as the Youth Member of the Culver City Equity and Human Relations Committee. His commitment to amplifying student voices and promoting social justice has made him a standout choice for this state-level position.

“I am thrilled to appoint Benicio Mora-Fattorini as Culver City’s representative to the California High School Democrats Cabinet,” said Ezidore. “His deep commitment to serving his peers and his passion for equity and social justice have set him apart as a leader. I am confident that he will be a strong advocate for the students of Culver City and will bring valuable insights to the California High School Democrats.”

Mora-Fattorini’s appointment reflects CCUSD’s broader efforts to encourage student leadership and civic engagement. In his new role, he will connect with other motivated high school students, government officials, and Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders, contributing to the organization and promoting student involvement in the democratic process.

“I am excited to join the California High School Democrats as Culver City’s representative,” Mora-Fattorini said. “I look forward to contributing to the organization and promoting student voice in democracy.”

Ezidore emphasized the importance of empowering students and ensuring their voices are heard at all levels of government.