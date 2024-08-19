August 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

Photo: Vimeo

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that four individuals have been charged in connection with the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor, who was killed in May during an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“Johnny Wactor’s life was senselessly taken while he was simply walking to his parked car in downtown Los Angeles,” Gascón said in a statement. “We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire community mourning this devastating loss.”

Wactor, 37, was leaving his bartending job at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on May 25 when he encountered three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car parked near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. According to the charges, one of the suspects, Robert Barceleau, shot Wactor once in the chest. Wactor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Barceleau, 18, faces multiple charges, including murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery, attempted robbery, and grand theft, all with firearm allegations. He is being held without bail and, if convicted, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sergio Estrada, 18, faces charges of murder, attempted robbery, and grand theft, all with firearm allegations. He is being held on $2,070,000 bail and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, is charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with firearm allegations. He is being held on $120,000 bail and faces up to four years and eight months in prison.

Frank Olano, 22, has been charged as an accessory after the fact to murder, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1,080,000 bail and faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted.

The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division. LAPD Chief Dominic Choi expressed confidence in the thoroughness of the investigation, stating that investigators “worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served.”

Mayor Karen Bass said in a written statement,”“I first want to express my condolences to the Wactor family and the community mourning his loss. I want to thank the LAPD for their work and partnership throughout the investigation and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer. Those who commit crimes must be held fully responsible for their actions.”

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Department 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Trump Rally in Beverly Hills Draws Supporters and a Surprise Visit from Kanye West

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Rapper Kanye West Makes Unplanned Appearance at Pro-Trump Event Another installment of the Trump Freedom Rally was held this weekend...

Photo: IMDB
News

Charges to Be Announced in Murder of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Supporters to Hold Press Conference Demanding Justice on Monday District Attorney Gascón will announce the charges against the suspects connected...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers New Bans to Combat Plastic Waste and Pollution

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Proposed Restrictions Target Specific Items to Protect Ballona Creek. The City of Culver City is considering a series of new...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...
News, Video

(Video) Get Ready to Skate at Roll Santa Monica with The Skate Hunnies

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Every day until October 14 at 1324 5th Street, Santa Monica. @culvercitywlanews Get Ready to Skate at Roll Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline D’Amore

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Delicious pizza and lots of love. @culvercitywlanews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...

Photo: Instagram
News

Two Arrested in Connection with Matthew Perry’s Fatal Ketamine Overdose Last October

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Physician and Alleged Drug Dealer Charged in 18-Count Indictment for Actor’s Death A licensed physician and an alleged drug dealer...

Photo: Official
News

Exhibition in Culver City Honors Victims of October 2023 Attack on Israeli Music Festival

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Nova Exhibition Opens August 17, Featuring Enhanced Security Measures A new exhibition commemorating the October 7, 2023, attack on the...

Photo: Official
News

Seven Candidates Qualify for Culver City Council Election on November 5, 2024

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Voters to Elect Three Council Members in Upcoming General Municipal Election The City of Culver City has announced the list...

Photo: Facebook
News

South American Nationals Charged in $1M Beverly Hills Watch Heist, Linked to Infamous LAPD Ex-Officer’s Gun

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Federal Charges Filed After Armed Robbery at Beverly Wilshire Hotel Two South American nationals, believed to be part of a...

Photo: Instagram: Farmshop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmshop Now Serving Custom Unity Coffee Brews Alongside Their Renowned Pastries

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

New Coffee Offerings Include Big Sur Drip, Mojave Espresso, and Los Padres Decaf Farmshop has introduced a new coffee offering...

Photo: Instagram: Hotel Bel Air
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hotel Bel-Air Introduces The Living Room and The Patisserie, Two New Culinary Destinations

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Experience Artisanal Pastries and Premium Caviar Service at the Hotel’s Newest Dining Spots Hotel Bel-Air has introduced two new culinary...

Photo: Instagram: Buena Vida Tea
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Montana Avenue’s Buena Vida Tea for a Midsummer Tarot Reading with Madam Loganza

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Extended Hours on Thursday Offer a Magical Afternoon of Tea, Pastries, Tarot Buena Vida Tea will host a special Midsummer...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in Premium Wagyu Steaks at Maple Block Meat Company X Herd & Grace’s Steak and Martini Night

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Sample Exclusive Cuts Like the Soon-To-Launch Robbins Island Wagyu Cowboy Steak This Friday Herd & Grace, the butcher shop with...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR