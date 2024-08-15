August 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Arrested in Connection with Matthew Perry’s Fatal Ketamine Overdose Last October

Photo: Instagram

Physician and Alleged Drug Dealer Charged in 18-Count Indictment for Actor’s Death

A licensed physician and an alleged drug dealer from the San Fernando Valley were arrested today in connection with the October 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, who reportedly died from a ketamine overdose at his home in the Pacific Palisades. The Friends star also had a home above the Sunset Strip, close to Beverly Hills. 

The two individuals, Jasveen Sangha, 41, of North Hollywood, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, of Santa Monica, face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine. According to an 18-count superseding indictment unsealed today, they were among five defendants accused of involvement in Perry’s death.

Sangha, who is charged with multiple counts related to the distribution of ketamine and methamphetamine, is alleged to have supplied the ketamine that led to Perry’s fatal overdose on October 24, 2023. Plasencia, who faces charges of distributing ketamine and falsifying records, allegedly provided Perry with the drug during the final weeks of his life.

“These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than for his well-being,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “This case sends a clear message that we will hold drug dealers accountable for the deaths they cause.”

LAPD Chief Dominic Choi commended the collaborative efforts that led to the arrests, noting that officers “witness first-hand the harm these narcotics can cause.”

The DEA also announced charges against three additional defendants. Erik Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne; Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake; and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to charges related to Perry’s death.

Court documents allege that the group conspired to supply Perry with ketamine, often using false prescriptions and unsafe methods. Plasencia and Chavez, both physicians, allegedly misused their medical positions to obtain and distribute the drug, while Iwamasa and Fleming were involved in administering it to Perry.

Sangha, who has been linked to drug trafficking since at least 2019, continued to distribute ketamine despite being aware of its dangers, according to the indictment.

If convicted, the defendants face significant prison time, with mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and potential maximum sentences of life imprisonment for Sangha. The investigation was conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department, the DEA, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

An indictment is merely an allegation; all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

