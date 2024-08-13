August 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Award-Winning Opera Singer and L.A. Native Golda Zahra JoinsInternational Ensemble Performing Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot at WaltDisney Hall

Golda will make her professional role debut as Liu at the Pacific Music Festival’s concert gala production celebrating 100 years of Puccini

 LOS ANGELES – Fresh off her sold-out concert spectacular at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra is excited to announce her upcoming performance as part of the Pacific Music Festival’s Puccini 100th celebration.

 Golda will debut the role of Liu in Turandot alongside a world[1]class ensemble of 200 performers, including The Opera Choir of Los Angeles, The Dream Orchestra led by renowned conductor Maestro Daniel Suk, and a delegation of singers from the Han China Opera Conservatory of Music, headed by Chinese opera star and soprano, Yanwen Han. The group is traveling from China for the concert.

Turandot is Giacomo Puccini’s final operatic masterpiece, made famous by the aria “Nessun Dorma” performed by legendary tenors like Luciano Pavorotti. Set in China, the opera follows Prince Calaf and his quest to win Princess Turandot’s hand in marriage. To do so, he must solve three riddles. A wrong answer results in certain death.

WHEN: Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA Music Center, 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

 TICKETS: DreamOrchestra.org or MusicCenter.org

I am incredibly excited and grateful to return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall, this time with Maestro Daniel Suk and the Dream Orchestra. Turandot is one of my favorite operas and Liu is one of my favorite roles,” said Golda. “This is going to be a magical evening with Operatic artists from all over the world, and it’s truly a full-circle experience.”

Golda has been hailed as “A promising young opera singer,” by the L.A. Times, and a “Rising Star of the opera world,” by the Hollywood Times. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras including The Southwest Symphony, Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. She is the recipient of the prestigious Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award.

For media inquiries, contact Shallom Berkman at 310-749-8879, or email sberkman@urthcaffe.com Learn more about Golda at: https://www.goldazahra.com

