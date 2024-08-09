August 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Ballet Hosts Belly Dance Workshops and Performances Featuring World-Famous Ansuya

Photo: Courtesy of Westside Ballet

Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will host a Cabaret Soirée on August 16 and 17, starring the renowned Bellydance Superstar Ansuya. The event, held at the Westside Ballet Black Box Theatre, features performances by special guests and Middle-Eastern musicians. Notable performers include Amber Gamal, Soraya Jamal, Ayoon of Paradise, Elizabeth Strong, Jasmine, Devon, Farasha, Lena, Samira, and Arturo.

In addition to the evening performances, Ansuya will lead a series of workshops from August 12 to 15. These workshops are open to women of all backgrounds and dance experience, making them ideal for mothers, daughters, and friends. The workshops celebrate themes of womanism and feminism and are held in partnership with the Santa Monica College Dance Department.

Ansuya, born in Ojai, California, is a distinguished actress, model, and professional belly dancer with a diverse heritage, including French, Irish, English, Welsh, Dutch, Scotch, German, and East Indian roots. She has appeared in Star Trek: Voyager and numerous other TV shows. Reflecting on her journey, Ansuya says, “Through each stage of my development as a woman, Bellydance has offered me gifts to enhance my femininity and light the way toward a sacred expression of sensuality. Now I’m honored to light a path for others as my teachers did for me!”

Ansuya has produced over fifteen exercise and training DVDs, won three Golden Belly Awards, and received the Best Cabaret Bellydancer of the Year Award from the International Academy of Middle Eastern Dance. She has modeled in Japan and Hawaii, appeared in commercials for Toshiba, FOX Sports Promo, and World Gym, and on television shows such as Judging Amy, Days of Our Lives, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In addition to the performances, Ansuya will lead workshops from August 12 to 15, open to women of all dance backgrounds. These workshops, celebrating womanism and feminism, are conducted in partnership with the Santa Monica College Dance Department. Pricing is $525 for the full week of four three-hour sessions or $150 per day.

Tickets for the performances are available on Eventbrite:

For more information about the workshops and to register, visit WSB Bellydance.

Westside Ballet Academy of Dance is located at 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. For inquiries, call 310-828-2018.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Neon
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Cuckoo

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo is a deftly constructed and ingenious film that weaves a young woman’s secrets with the distinct possibility...
News

Golda Zahra to perform Liu in concert gala performance of Turandot

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
News, Video

(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @culvercitywlanews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...

Photo: Instagram
News

Freddie Lee Trone Convicted in Murder of Rapper PnB Rock

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Trone’s Son in State Custody, Sentencing Later This Month Freddie Lee Trone, 42, was convicted of murder by a jury...

Photo: Facebook
News

Boar’s Head Expands Recall of 7 Million Pounds of Deli Meats Due to Listeria Concerns

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Expanded Recall Follows the Detection of Listeria in a Liverwurst Sample, Three Deaths Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., based in...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Against Character Actor Gabriel Olds

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen Celebrates First Anniversary with Special Events and Offers

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Culver City Plant-Based Restaurant Marks Its First Year With Discounts Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a vibrant plant-based fast-casual restaurant in...

Photo: Instagram: Fat+Flour
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat+Flour’s A La Mode Night Returns to Culver City with Guest Chefs and Fresh Peaches

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Popular Dessert Event Features Guest Chefs Calli Marie and Sasha Piligian Fat+Flour’s popular “A La Mode” night will return this...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: Neon
Entertainment, Film, News

Director Tilman Singer Returns with Atmospheric Horror Film Cuckoo, Opening on Friday

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens Face Off in the German Alps On August 9 German director Tilman Singer, known for...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Reality Star Kylie Jenner and Rapper Travis Scott Slash Price of Beverly Hills Mansion Again

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Former Couple Reduces Their Beverly Hills Home’s Price to $15.995 Million Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reduced the...

Photo: IMDB
News

Helen Hunt Expands Real Estate Portfolio with New $6.45M Brentwood Home Purchase

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Oscar-Winning Actress Adds to Her Los Angeles Property Holdings Actress Helen Hunt has expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR