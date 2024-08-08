Boar’s Head Expands Recall of 7 Million Pounds of Deli Meats Due to Listeria Concerns

Expanded Recall Follows the Detection of Listeria in a Liverwurst Sample, Three Deaths

Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., based in Jarratt, Virginia, has expanded its recall of deli meat products over concerns about possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement made today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall, initially issued on July 26, 2024, now includes approximately 7 million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The recall expansion comes after whole genome sequencing confirmed that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. The expanded recall affects 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. These products include meats intended for slicing at retail delis, as well as packaged meat and poultry products available at retail locations. They feature “sell by” dates ranging from July 29, 2024, through October 17, 2024.

The recalled products, which include 71 different products, were distributed nationwide. You can see a list of the products here. They can be identified by the establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” on product labels, which are located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination was first detected when FSIS was alerted by the Maryland Department of Health, which found a liverwurst sample testing positive for L. monocytogenes. The sample was collected from a retail store during an investigation into a multistate outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections. Further testing confirmed the product carried the outbreak strain. Consumers concerned about potential illness should consult a healthcare provider.

FSIS is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate the outbreak. As of July 30, 2024, 34 individuals have fallen ill across 13 states, resulting in 33 hospitalizations and two deaths. Illnesses were reported from May 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024. The investigation is ongoing, with FSIS, CDC, and state partners providing updates through the CDC’s Food Safety Alert, which links the Listeria outbreak to deli meats.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a severe infection particularly dangerous for pregnant individuals, those aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, often following gastrointestinal symptoms. Invasive infections can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract, and the infection can cause serious complications, such as miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant individuals or serious infections in older adults and immunocompromised persons. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics, and high-risk individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food should seek medical attention.

FSIS warns that some of the recalled products might still be in consumers’ refrigerators or retail deli cases. Consumers are advised not to consume these products, and retailers are urged not to sell them. Affected items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Additionally, consumers should thoroughly clean refrigerators to prevent cross-contamination.