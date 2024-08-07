August 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

Photo: Official

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients

Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced its latest collaboration with singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. The partnership has resulted in a new addition to their menu, the “Short n’ Sweet Smoothie,” which is now available for a limited time. The name of the smoothie is also the name of the singer’s upcoming album, due on August 23, with songs like Espresso and Please Please Please. 

Priced at $23, the smoothie features a tropical fruit base complemented by MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk and a variety of premium, clean ingredients. Notably, it includes KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder, giving the drink its distinctive rich blue color.

The smoothie combines several organic and health-focused ingredients:

  • MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk
  • Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water
  • Agent Nateur Holi(mane)
  • KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder
  • Nate’s Organic Honey
  • Mango
  • Pineapple
  • Tocos
  • Vanilla Collagen
  • Dates
  • Coconut Cream
  • Strawberries (for garnish)

This collaboration marks another entry in Erewhon’s series of celebrity smoothie creations, which have included past partnerships with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Sophia Richie Grange, and Bella Hadid.

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her music career and roles in films and television, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that the ingredients reflect her love for health-conscious yet flavorful options. The “Short n’ Sweet Smoothie” is available at Erewhon locations for the next month.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen Celebrates First Anniversary with Special Events and Offers

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Culver City Plant-Based Restaurant Marks Its First Year With Discounts Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a vibrant plant-based fast-casual restaurant in...

Photo: Instagram: Fat+Flour
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat+Flour’s A La Mode Night Returns to Culver City with Guest Chefs and Fresh Peaches

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Popular Dessert Event Features Guest Chefs Calli Marie and Sasha Piligian Fat+Flour’s popular “A La Mode” night will return this...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: Neon
Entertainment, Film, News

Director Tilman Singer Returns with Atmospheric Horror Film Cuckoo, Opening on Friday

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens Face Off in the German Alps On August 9 German director Tilman Singer, known for...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Reality Star Kylie Jenner and Rapper Travis Scott Slash Price of Beverly Hills Mansion Again

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Former Couple Reduces Their Beverly Hills Home’s Price to $15.995 Million Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reduced the...

Photo: IMDB
News

Helen Hunt Expands Real Estate Portfolio with New $6.45M Brentwood Home Purchase

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Oscar-Winning Actress Adds to Her Los Angeles Property Holdings Actress Helen Hunt has expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...

Photo: Culver City
News

Enhanced Security Measures To Be Implemented for Upcoming Culver City City Council Meetings

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Attendees at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers Will Undergo Security Screenings Starting Monday, August 12, 2024, the Mike Balkman Council...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...

Photo: Official
News

Federal Judge Rules VA Discriminates Against Homeless Veterans at West Los Angeles Campus

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

West Los Angeles Campus Under Scrutiny as a Court Challenges Allocation of Resources A federal judge ruled in May that...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Police Department to Host National Night Out 2024 with Free Food, Activities, and K9 Demo

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Join the Community Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on August 6th Culver City residents are invited to attend National Night...

Photo: Nextdoor
News

50 Year Old Man Man Reportedly Seen Masturbating in Jeep Near Zanja and Beethoven Streets

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Residents Urged to Report Sightings After a Man Was Caught in Indecent Act  By Dolores Quintana In the Culver West...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALA performance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR