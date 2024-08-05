Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALAperformance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production of Puccini’s Turandot with Dream Orchestra led by renowned conductor Maestro Daniel Suk. This outstanding production will feature 200 performers, top soloists, Opera Choir of Los Angeles, and Han Opera Conservatory of Music traveling from China for this EPIC performance!

When: Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA Music Center, 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles Tickets: DreamOrchestra.org or MusicCenter.org For media inquiries, contact Shallom Berkman at 310- 749-8879, or email sberkman@urthcaƯe.com



Golda Zahra will debut the role of Liu in Turandot at Walt Disney Hall coming after her most recent spectacular sold-out concert at the BroadStage in Santa Monica. This concert GALA production of Turandot will have over 200 performers, including the Opera Choir of Los Angeles, Singing the title role Turandot is Chelsea Lehnea, soprano, Arnold Livingston Geis as Calaf, Zihan Xiu and Golda Zahra making their debut as Liu, joined by all professional Opera Chorus of Los Angeles and Han China Conservatory of Music accompanied by the Los Angeles Dream Orchestra lead by Maestro Daniel Suk. A delegation of singers from the Han China Conservatory of Music lead by Chinese opera star, soprano, Yanwen Han are traveling all the way from China to perform in this EPIC concert gala! Daniel Suk, music director of Dream Orchestra and the producer of the Turandot Concert Gala, has enjoyed an international career across Italy and the US that spans more than 25 years. Turandot is Puccini’s final and most world-renowned opera that takes place in China, made famous by the aria “Nessun Dorma” performed by the legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, as well as many great tenors past and present.



Golda Zahra has been hailed as “A promising young opera singer” by the L.A. Times, a “Rising Star of the opera world” by the Hollywood Times, and a rising star of her generation. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras including The Southwest Symphony, Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. She is the recipient of the prestigious Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award. More information can be found on Golda Zahra on her website: https://www.goldazahra.com