Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALAperformance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production of Puccini’s Turandot with Dream Orchestra led by renowned conductor Maestro Daniel Suk. This outstanding production will feature 200 performers, top soloists, Opera Choir of Los Angeles, and Han Opera Conservatory of Music traveling from China for this EPIC performance!

When: Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA Music Center, 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles Tickets: DreamOrchestra.org or MusicCenter.org For media inquiries, contact Shallom Berkman at 310- 749-8879, or email sberkman@urthcaƯe.com

Golda Zahra will debut the role of Liu in Turandot at Walt Disney Hall coming after her most recent spectacular sold-out concert at the BroadStage in Santa Monica. This concert GALA production of Turandot will have over 200 performers, including the Opera Choir of Los Angeles, Singing the title role Turandot is Chelsea Lehnea, soprano, Arnold Livingston Geis as Calaf, Zihan Xiu and Golda Zahra making their debut as Liu, joined by all professional Opera Chorus of Los Angeles and Han China Conservatory of Music accompanied by the Los Angeles Dream Orchestra lead by Maestro Daniel Suk. A delegation of singers from the Han China Conservatory of Music lead by Chinese opera star, soprano, Yanwen Han are traveling all the way from China to perform in this EPIC concert gala! Daniel Suk, music director of Dream Orchestra and the producer of the Turandot Concert Gala, has enjoyed an international career across Italy and the US that spans more than 25 years. Turandot is Puccini’s final and most world-renowned opera that takes place in China, made famous by the aria “Nessun Dorma” performed by the legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, as well as many great tenors past and present.

Golda Zahra has been hailed as “A promising young opera singer” by the L.A. Times, a “Rising Star of the opera world” by the Hollywood Times, and a rising star of her generation. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras including The Southwest Symphony, Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. She is the recipient of the prestigious Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award. More information can be found on Golda Zahra on her website: https://www.goldazahra.com

News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...

Photo: Official
News

Federal Judge Rules VA Discriminates Against Homeless Veterans at West Los Angeles Campus

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

West Los Angeles Campus Under Scrutiny as a Court Challenges Allocation of Resources A federal judge ruled in May that...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Police Department to Host National Night Out 2024 with Free Food, Activities, and K9 Demo

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Join the Community Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on August 6th Culver City residents are invited to attend National Night...

Photo: Nextdoor
News

50 Year Old Man Man Reportedly Seen Masturbating in Jeep Near Zanja and Beethoven Streets

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Residents Urged to Report Sightings After a Man Was Caught in Indecent Act  By Dolores Quintana In the Culver West...
News, Video

(Video) The Culver City Target on Jefferson is Closed Until Monday

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Due to a fire on Thursday, the location has been closed since then. The Culver City Police Department and fire...

Photo: Citizen
News

Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway Sends Two to Hospital, Involves Seven Vehicles

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Chain Reaction Accident Near Crenshaw Avenue Exit Causes Hourslong Lane Closure An early morning car accident on the 10 Freeway...

Photo: HARD Summer Fest
News

Hard Summer 2024 Festival Draws Noise Complaints Across West L.A

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Residents as Far as Pico Robertson and Venice Report Disturbances By Dolores Quintana Hard Summer 2024 is hard on the...

Photo: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770
News

Five L.A. City Council Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Merger, Citing Community Impact

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Target Store in Culver City Temporarily Closed Due to Fire: Reopening August 5

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Ongoing After Fire at the Target on Jefferson Culver City’s Target store at 10820 Jefferson Boulevard...
Breaking News, News

Target Store in Culver City Temporarily Closed Due to Fire: Reopening August 5

August 3, 2024

Read more
August 3, 2024

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Ongoing After Fire at the Target on Jefferson Culver City’s Target store at 10820 Jefferson Boulevard...
News

Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
News

Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy Continues Decades-Long Legacy

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...

Photo: Instagram
News

Olympic Boxer Faces Transphobic Attacks After Olympic Victory: IOC Responds to Misinformation

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Algerian Boxer Faces Unfounded Transphobic Allegations After Italian Opponent Folds A female Olympic boxer from Algeria, Imane Khelif, has faced...

