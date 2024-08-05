50 Year Old Man Man Reportedly Seen Masturbating in Jeep Near Zanja and Beethoven Streets

Residents Urged to Report Sightings After a Man Was Caught in Indecent Act

By Dolores Quintana

In the Culver West neighborhood of West Los Angeles, a man was reportedly seen masturbating in a parked car close to the intersection of Zanja and Beethoven, near Venice High School. The incident took place in the morning between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. Concerned residents noticed what was happening, took photos of the man and his car, and called the police. At least two people called 911, but the Los Angeles Police Department officers did not arrive until after the man had left.

The suspect, described as a white male in his mid to late 50s, was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and jeans. He was seen with a full screen of pornographic material displayed on a tablet placed on the steering wheel of his silver Jeep Durango, with California license plate 9DHL214.

The man continued to commit the indecent act for an hour with his windows rolled down. The area where the man was parked is also close to Beethoven Elementary School and Mark Twain Middle School. The incident occurred when children would normally be walking to school, but LAUSD schools do not come back from summer break until next week. Still, it is a street with lots of pedestrian traffic, and people walked by the car while the man was parked there.



LAPD confirmed that they received a report on the incident but had no further information. If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you can call the West Los Angeles Police Station at (310) 444-0701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org